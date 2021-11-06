Operation arrests two station managers for fuel fraud in Campinas | Campinas and Region

Two service station managers in Campinas (SP) were arrested this Saturday (6) during an operation by the Civil Police, the State Secretariat of Finance and other agencies for fuel adulteration. According to the police, the establishments placed less fuel than the bomb indicated.

The action inspected three gas stations suspected of tampering. One of them had no irregularities.

The bombs at the spotted posts were sealed. According to the Civil Police, the two managers were arrested for a crime against the economic order, with a penalty of 1 to five years in prison, and a crime against consumer relations, with a penalty of 2 to 5 years.

They were taken to the chair attached to the 2nd Police District (DP).

1 of 2 Inspection visited three stations suspected of irregularities in fuel sales in Campinas; two were fined — Photo: Department of Justice and Citizenship Inspection visited three stations suspected of irregularities in fuel sales in Campinas; two were fined — Photo: Department of Justice and Citizenship

According to the Civil Police, one of the posts whose manager was arrested is at the intersection between Avenida Irmã Serafina and Rua Conceição.

“[Havia] several irregularities regarding the indication of the price of fuel – indicative plates different from the pump – liters – for every 20 liters there was less removal than registered – in addition to administrative problems fined by Organs inspection bodies”, informed the police.

The station’s manager, who is 42 years old, was arrested and taken to the 1st General Investigations Precinct (DIG) in Campinas.

The other establishment with irregularities is on Leonardo da Vinci street, in the Bela Vista balloon. According to the police, violations were found in seals, in addition to “differences in the removal of fuel between that registered at the pump and that sent to vehicles, causing harm to consumers.”

The 34-year-old manager of the post was arrested and also taken to the 1st DIG in Campinas.

The operation, called Clean Fuel, brought together police officers from the Specialized Criminal Investigations Division (Deic) of Campinas and the Special Operations Management (GOE), as well as representatives from the Agency’s Institute of Weights and Measures of the State of São Paulo (Ipem). National Petroleum (ANP) and state secretariats.