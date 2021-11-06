Outside Globo, Malu Mader returns to acting after four years

After 35 years as a TV Globo contractor, Malu Mader was another actress released from the network, which since 2018 has radically changed the hiring policy and has already fired big names. Out of television drama productions for four years, the star of soap operas such as “Beast Radical” (1988) and “Celebridade” (2003), in addition to the unforgettable series “Anos Dourados” (1986), mad her contract ended in 2018. But the 55-year-old actress already has a new place to call her own.

Malu Mader just signed a contract with Star+, a channel belonging to the Disney group. She will be one of the protagonists of the series “It wasn’t my fault”, whose recordings began soon.

The series will have ten episodes and the cast has names like the sisters Bianca and Lorraine comparative, Besides Armando Babaioff.

Last year, Malu Mader spoke, in an interview to TV Fama, on RedeTV!, about life outside TV Globo: “At the moment we need to fight a lot to create culture in this country. It’s a lot of people involved. But I’m in battle. It’s a learning experience,” she said.

PROMISING CAREER

Malu Mader began his career in theater at the end of 1982, when he participated in the play “Os Doze Trabalhos de Hércules” (Monteiro Lobato). It was there that it ended up calling the director’s attention Dennis Carvalho, who invited Dóris Cantomaia to live in the soap opera “Eu Prometo” (1983).

The plot premiered the following year, on TV Globo, when mad he was only 16 years old. He remained at the station for 35 years, until his relationship ended in 2018.

MALU MADER LIVES A LOVE STORY WITH TONY BELLOTTO

Malu Mader opened up about his relationship with Tony Bellotto, with whom she has been together for at least 30 years and is not married on paper. In a conversation on the podcast “Calcinha Larga”, the artist confessed that there is great insecurity on her part.

“I feel like I’m taking a risk, I’ve never had the feeling that he’s totally mine, that he doesn’t have risks. And we never got married on paper, I never promised anyone to be faithful to him and neither he to me, there was no such promise. At the same time that he leaves me on a tightrope, when I see him from afar, in a world that does not belong to me, he gives me a little something”, confessed the artist.

“I always thought he could leave me at any time and it’s not just Tony. I think this. Really, unfortunately I think”, he concluded.

The actress said that she spent a year trying to win over the musician until the involvement actually happened.

“When I first saw him, he was accompanied, but it didn’t feel like a date. I was married, but I was moving towards the end. When I saw him, I looked at his face, I was sure that I was going to marry that man and that he would be the father of my children”, she said.

Malu, who with Tony has children João, 26, and Antônio, 24, was then asked about the secret of still feeling horny for her husband, after so many years of relationship. “I don’t know, this sex and lust thing is mystery, like birth and death. It makes it very easy to reserve a moment that takes you away from the horny killer that is everyday life”, he declared.

