Palmeiras lineup: Abel improves submissions and set pieces before the classic | palm trees

Palmeiras ended this Saturday morning the last training session before facing Santos, at 16:00 (GMT) this Sunday, at Vila Belmiro, in a classic valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

On the field with the players, Abel Ferreira and the coaching staff trained corner kicks, free kicks and throws. In addition, assistant Carlos Martinho worked positioning, marking and hitting with the defenders.

The players of the offensive system of Palmeiras perfected plays and game situations. At the end of training, the athletes practiced free kicks and penalties.

The work carried out this Saturday also had the presence of right-back Mayke, who trained normally with the group, and the presence of Jorge, a left-back who is undergoing physical transition.

With all these possibilities, a possible line-up of Palmeiras for the match has: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo), Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa (Luiz Adriano); Dudu and Ron.

The Palmeiras team travels to Santos to maintain the winning streak that has lasted four games and continue with the writing of two years without losing to the Vila Belmiro team. There are six games, four wins and two draws.

Palmeiras is in third place in the Brazilian Championship, with 52 points.