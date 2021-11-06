Panama party ends 8 dead in bloody dawn

Five people died in a shootout this Friday during a Halloween party in Panama City, a crime police have linked to gang warfare. Another three bodies with signs of execution were found in a landfill in the capital.

Five people were shot dead and seven were injured this morning during the party, which took place in a nightclub located in the popular neighborhood of Santa Ana, near the old part of the Panamanian capital.

“The event was due to a war between gangs,” said National Police Commissioner Ricaurte De La Espada. The party was hosted with footage from the popular Netflix series “Round 6”.

Prosecutor Rafael Baloyes said the incident occurred when an individual shot indiscriminately at alleged members of the rival Los Galacticos gang, who fired back.

The first sniper died on the spot, and four of the people attacked in the hospital. “These criminal groups will not cease to have criminal conduct linked to drug trafficking and gang activity, this will have a consequence,” he declared at a press conference.

Two people were arrested, among them a brother of one of the victims, found with a firearm. “We assume he used the gun to defend his brother,” Baloyes pointed out. Police Director John Dornheim said several of those involved had criminal records and gunshot wounds from previous incidents.

A video released by Argentine newspaper Clarín shows the moment when the shooting starts at the party and people run away:

A few hours later, that same night, three bodies were found in the Kuna Nega community, on the slopes of Cerro Patacón, Panama City’s main landfill. “The signs are that they were executed,” said Rafael Baloyes.

In a statement, Espacio Panamá, where the party took place, lamented the tragedy and stated that the incident occurred even with the presence of a security company at the scene.

“It is noteworthy that this is an isolated situation, which unfortunately happened even with a private security company performing all relevant controls to enter the facilities. It is important to emphasize that the safety of our employees and customers is a priority for us. closed until further notice in respect and solidarity with the victims and their families.”

In recent weeks, Panama has registered several murders in restaurants and commercial establishments, which has raised alerts. Panamanian authorities link these types of crimes to settling scores between rival gangs for control of drug routes.

This year, Panama has already seized a record 100 tons of drugs, mainly cocaine, that traffickers are trying to transport from South America, mainly Colombia, to the United States, the world’s biggest consumer of this drug.