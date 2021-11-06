Patricky Pitbull recovers from fingerprinting the eye, knocks out Queally and wins belt

Brazilian won this Friday’s fight with overwhelming knockout in the second round and won the belt at his rival’s home

At 35 years old, Patricky Pitbull is the youngest lightweight champion in the Bellator.

This Friday, in Dublin, Ireland, the native shut up the completely packed arena that was rooting for local hero Peter Queally in the dispute for the vacant belt in the category and won with a technical knockout in the second round at Bellator 270.

All events from Bellator have transmission by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Thus, the Pitbull legacy continues at lightweight. That’s because his younger brother, Patrício, a Bellator legend, abdicated in October from the divisional belt so as not to get in Patricky’s way.

In this Friday’s fight, Patricky had to recover from a swipe in the eye in the second round that threatened to end the fight early. The Brazilian recovered after the fight was stopped and returned aggressive.

Soon after he fitted a sequence of punches that made the Irishman not resist.

The fight was a rematch of a fight in May, when Queally beat the Brazilian after a medical interruption. Pitbull was elbowed in the head and began to bleed non-stop, with the doctor assessing that he would not be able to return to the cage.

Patricky Pitbull finally gets his first belt. He had played for the Bellator title on three other occasions but was defeated.