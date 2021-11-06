Paxlovid: what is the pill against covid that Pfizer says has reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89% – 11/05/2021

The company stopped clinical trials early because the drug’s initial results were very positive.

An experimental pill to treat covid-19 developed by Pfizer reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in vulnerable adults by 89%, according to preliminary data from clinical trial results.

The drug, called Paxlovid, should be used soon after symptoms appear in people at high risk of developing the severe form of the disease.

Pfizer’s announcement came a day after the UK drug regulator approved a similar treatment, the molnupiravir tablet, by US drugmaker MSD (Merck Sharp and Dohme).

Pfizer said it had stopped clinical trials of Paxlovid early because the drug’s initial results were very positive.

The UK has already ordered 250,000 cycles of Pfizer’s new treatment, as well as 480,000 cycles of MSD’s molnupirvir.

Pfizer’s drug, known as a protease inhibitor, is designed to block an enzyme the virus needs to multiply. When taken with a low dose of another antiviral tablet called ritonavir, it stays in the body longer.

Three tablets are to be taken twice a day for five days.

The combination treatment works slightly differently from the MSD pill, which introduces errors into the virus’s genetic code.

Pfizer said it plans to submit interim test results for the pill to the US drug regulator, the FDA, as part of the application for its emergency use, opened last month.

The company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, said the pill has “the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of covid-19 infections and eliminate up to nine out of 10 hospitalizations.”

Clinical trial results

Covid-19 vaccines are seen as the best way to control the pandemic, but there is also a demand for treatments that can be done at home, especially for vulnerable, infected people.

Interim data from the treatment trial of 1,219 high-risk patients newly infected with covid-19 showed that 0.8% of those taking Paxlovid were hospitalized, compared with 7% of patients receiving placebo.

They were treated within three days of the onset of disease symptoms.

Seven deaths were recorded among those who received the placebo, and none in the group who took the pill.

When treatment started within five days of the onset of symptoms, 1% of the group taking Paxlovid ended up in hospital, but no deaths were recorded. In the placebo group, 6.7% of patients were hospitalized and 10 deaths were counted.

Patients who participated in the study, which has not yet been published or reviewed, were elderly or had an underlying health problem that placed them at greater risk of developing the severe form of covid-19.

All of them had mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.

“The success of these antivirals potentially marks a new era in our ability to prevent the serious consequences of SARS-CoV2 infection [vírus causador da covid-19], and is also a vital element in the treatment of clinically vulnerable people who may be unable to receive or respond to vaccines,” said Stephen Griffin, associate professor at the University of Leeds School of Medicine, UK.

Pfizer is also studying the impact of treatment on people at low risk of contracting the disease and those who have already been exposed to the virus by someone in their household.