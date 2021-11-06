Paxlovid: what is the pill against covid that Pfizer says has reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89%

by

  • Jim Reed and Philippa Roxby
  • BBC News

Various colored pills

Credit, Getty Images

An experimental pill to treat covid-19 developed by Pfizer reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in vulnerable adults by 89%, according to preliminary data from clinical trial results.

The drug — called Paxlovid — should be used soon after symptoms appear in people at high risk of developing the severe form of the disease.

Pfizer’s announcement came a day after the UK drug regulator approved a similar treatment — the molnupiravir tablet, by US drugmaker Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD).

Pfizer said it had stopped clinical trials of Paxlovid early because the drug’s initial results were very positive.