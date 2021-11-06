Payment schedule for the 1st installment of Brazil Aid this month

by

After much commitment and promise, the Brazil Aid will finally come out of the paper. The first installment of the benefit is scheduled to start being paid on the 17th of this month, and will be concluded on the 30th.

Payment schedule for the 1st installment of Brazil Aid this month
Schedule of payments for the 1st installment of Auxílio Brasil this month. (Image: FDR)

although the Brazil Aid be the replacement for Bolsa Família, the program will preserve many of the eligibility and granting criteria for the cash transfer. This is the case of the presentation of the condition of poverty and extreme poverty, with monthly per capita income between R$89 and R$178.

Beneficiaries of the Brazil Aid they also need to be registered in the Federal Government’s Cadastro Único, a system responsible for identifying, gathering, selecting and directing low-income citizens to the appropriate social programs. So it was with Bolsa Família, and so it will be with Auxílio Brasil.

The new program will also maintain the standard payment schedule already implemented. This means that beneficiaries will receive the installments in the last ten business days of each month, according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

In this way, the first installment of the Brazil Aid will be released on the following dates:

NIS EndNovemberDecember
1November 17thDecember 10th
twoNovember 18thDecember 13th
3November 19thDecember 14th
4November 22December 15th
5November 23December 16th
6November 24thDecember 17th
7November 25thDecember 20
8November 26thDecember 21
9November 29thDecember 22nd
030th of NovemberDecember 23rd

Considering that there are times to Federal Savings Bank (CEF) mentioned the intention to keep the digital social savings accounts opened by Caixa Tem active for beneficiaries of emergency aid even after the end of the program, it is expected that the Brazil Aid also get paid by this platform.

This is because, by being included as an eligible public for the emergency benefit, Bolsa Família also started to receive the amounts through the savings account.

And due to the Federal Government’s decision to maintain the system already used in Bolsa Família, it is believed that the means of payment is one of them. In this way, the beneficiaries of the Brazil Aid will be able to make transfers via TED, DOC, PIX, mobile top up, use the virtual debit card, pay bank slips online and much more.

In this first month, the Brazil Aid will pay an installment that revolves around R$ 230. The amount is the result of an adjustment in the margin of 20% on the average emergency aid. In December, the promised installment of R$400 is expected to be paid to the 17 million beneficiaries.

In addition, the government intends to make an increase that could make the value of the installment reach R$ 560 to make up for the difference that should be paid now.

Laura Alvarenga

Laura Alvarenga has a degree in Journalism from the Triângulo University Center in Uberlândia – MG. He started his career in the field of press consultancy, spent some years working in small local print newspapers and is now engaged in a career in online journalism through the FDR portal.

×

This one no annual credit card is selecting people to receive possible limit now!

SEE NOW