PEC dos Precatórios is “an attempt at revamping default”, says OAB

THE OAB rated the PEC of Precatório, approved in the early hours of last Thursday, as “flagrantly unconstitutional”. In a statement released this Saturday, the organization stated that the proposal is a “redesigned default attempt”.

According to the OAB, the PEC violates “the separation of powers, the perfect legal act and the res judicata, as well as for being contrary to the jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court that, on different occasions, declared the unconstitutionality of the payment of precatório and its monetary correction through the Selic rate”.

The text postpones the payment of court judgments and creates a workaround in the spending ceiling to afford Brazil Aid of R$ 400. For the entity, the proposal is another “attempt” to default in the country.

“What we see currently, observing the processing of PEC 23/2021, is the sixth default attempt, now redesigned. It so happens that the substitute text approved by the Chamber in the first round foresees alterations already declared unconstitutional by the Federal Supreme Court previously, when the numerous PECs that dealt with the subject were judged.”

As we have shown, the deputies who approved the PEC of Precatório can commit liability crime, as well as the President what to sanction. The thesis was taken by jurists to OAB.