Pedophilia: French bishops admit Church responsibility – News

The French bishops recognized on Friday (5) the “institutional responsibility” of the Catholic Church in the sexual abuse of minors, one of the recommendations of a shattering report that estimated at more than 216,000 the number of victims since 1950.

Gathered in Lourdes, southern France, for their annual meeting, the religious decided to “admit the institutional responsibility of the Church” and the “systemic dimension” of the aggressions, announced the president of the Episcopal Conference, Éric de Moulins-Beaufort.

“This responsibility implies a duty of justice and reparation,” said the president of the local Episcopal Conference, for whom the abuses occurred in a “general context of functioning, mentalities and practices within the Church”.

In October, the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase) calculated in a report that 216,000 minors were victims of abuse by priests and religious in France between 1950 and 2020, a number that rises to 330,000 if the workers of religious institutions.

The Ciase report, prepared at the request of the episcopate and another religious institution, also stated that there were “between 2,900 and 3,200 pedophiles” among the 115,000 priests or religious registered during these seven decades and that 80% of their victims were boys between 10 and 13 years old.

France followed in the footsteps of Australia, Ireland, the United States and Germany, countries that investigated the dimension of the drama that has shaken the Catholic Church for decades.

The revelation of this report, after more than two years of work, shook France. The president of the Episcopal Conference asked for “pardon” from the victims and even Pope Francis expressed his “immense pain” and “shame” at the scope of the scandal.

But the controversy continued after controversial statements by the episcopate, who said that the secrecy of the confession is above the law, even in cases of abuse against minors. Another sensitive issue is how to finance any indemnities.

The report prepared by the commission chaired by former high-ranking official Jean-Marc Sauvé is part of the annual meeting of French bishops at the famous Marian pilgrimage center, which is due to end early next week.

Among its 45 recommendations, Ciase asked the Church to recognize its “systemic”, social and civil responsibility in the facts and to launch devices to recognize victims such as public ceremonies, masses or memorials.

To finance compensation to the victims, the commission asked that the donations of the faithful be discarded and used “the assets of the aggressors and the Church of France”.