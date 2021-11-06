Petrobras goes on TV to defend against criticism for the value of fuels

Publicly criticized for high fuel prices, Petrobras will invest heavily in an advertising campaign. It is broadcast even on prime time TV. The idea is to convince the consumer to accept the silent value.

In the advertisement, the company claims to be guilty of only one of five parts of the final price of gasoline. It also says that it receives about R$ 2.33 per liter of the derivative.

The value represents 35.5% of the final product price. The remainder is made up of federal taxes (10.5%), cost of mandatory ethanol blending (17.8%), margins for distributors and resellers (10%) and ICMS (26.2%). The company also justifies that it “invests billions of reais” from the discovery of oil to the refining.

A source from the state-owned company told Valor Econômico that the idea of ​​the campaigns is to communicate with the average citizen, defending the company’s pricing policy.

Petrobras campaign takes place when gasoline reaches its highest value in the century

October has become the most expensive month of this century for those who buy gasoline. According to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the liter of fuel increased 3.15% compared to the previous week and reached R$ 6.562.

Gasoline accumulates an increase of 45.3% in the year at service stations. The derivative reached an average price of R$6.341 in October. It is the highest level this century in nominal and inflation-adjusted values. Analysts assess, according to Valor Econômico, that inflationary pressure will be more accentuated in November. Petrobras made a 9.15% readjustment in the derivative, with a potential impact of R$ 0.15 per liter on the final price.

