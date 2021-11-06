Petrobras sells stake in two electricity companies

THE Petrobras (PETR4) concluded, last Friday (05), the sale of 20% of its shares in Termelétrica Potiguar and 40% in Companhia Energética Manauara to Global Participações Energia (GPE) through its subsidiaries GFT Participações and GFM Participações, respectively.

For its shareholding, the state-owned company received R$ 155.6 million, already with the adjustments foreseen in the contracts, of which R$ 79.4 million by Termelétrica Potiguar and R$ 76.2 million by Companhia Energética Manauara (CEM). The sale is in line with the strategy of optimizing the portfolio and improving the allocation of Petrobras’ capital, aiming at maximizing value.

Termelétrica Potiguar (TEP) is a holding controlled by Global Participações Energia, which holds 80% of its share capital, which has direct equity interests in the companies Areia Energia SA and Água Limpa Energia SA, owners of small hydroelectric plants located in Tocantins, with installed capacities of 11.4 MW and 14.0 MW, respectively. In addition, TEP holds 60% of CEM’s share capital. CEM owns a natural gas-fired thermoelectric power plant located in Amazonas, with 85.4 MW of installed capacity.

GPE has been operating since 2001 in the electricity generation segment, controlling seven plants distributed in the states of Rio Grande do Norte, Amazonas, Tocantins and Bahia. The company recently signed a contract with Petrobras for the purchase of three more thermoelectric plants, located in the Camaçari Industrial Pole, in Bahia.