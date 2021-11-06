PetroRio’s biggest M&A: company has exclusivity for Albacora and Albacora Leste | Business

PetroRio’s shares soared more than 8% this morning, with rumors that the company had been chosen in Petrobras’ process to acquire the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields — PetroRio has just confirmed in a material fact that it has entered into a final negotiation phase with exclusivity.

In the largest acquisition in its history, PetroRio is expected to pay around US$ 4 billion for the two fields, which could even triple its production to around 90,000 barrels/day and gain an option to explore the pre-salt — the area of Furnace, in the Albacora field, is in the testing phase for commercial exploration.

3R raises BRL 2.1 billion in follow on

The Albacora field is adjacent to the Frade field, which already belongs to the company, which would increase synergies for PetroRio. “It produces around 30,000 barrels/day and goes to 90,000. There is also the Wahoo field, which will start in 2024, with another 30,000. In PRIO’s hands, Albacora can go up to 100,000,” calculated one manager . Currently, Albacora produces 43,000 barrels per day and Albacora Leste, 34,000.

According to BTG Pactual’s calculations, the two fields could more than double the company’s market value, which currently trades at R$ 21.8 billion. In a report released by analysts Pedro Soares and Thiago Duarte on Monday, the bank calculated that Albacora would add R$21 to PRIO3 and Albacora Leste, R$9.

The shares had trading suspended this Friday, but before that they were traded at R$ 24.80. In the year, the share has already appreciated 76.6%. In 12 months, the company almost quadrupled its value on the stock exchange, with an increase of 283%

PetroRio should follow-on to pay for new acquisitions and make investments in the areas, a source said. In June, the oil company raised US$600 million through the issuance of bonds. PetroRio is also interested in the Catuá field and will enter the dispute.