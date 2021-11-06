PGL Major 2021 Hits Highest Rating Peak in Counter-Strike History | DRAFT5

During the confrontation between Natus Vincere and vitality valid for the quarterfinals of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, the competition set the record for the highest audience peak in the history of the professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive scene. According to the Sports Charts, a peak of 1,354,920 platforms connected simultaneously was recorded.
Two days before the grand finale, the event managed to surpass the peak of the audience of the ELEAGUE Major 2017, when 1,331,781 spectators were registered. Until this Friday (5), this was the highest number ever recorded in a competitive Counter-Strike event, being the largest in all history over the last four years of the professional scene.
The achievement shows the community’s desire for an event approved by Valve, which was not held for two years due to the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Also according to data presented by Esports Charts, the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 has been seen for more than 55 million hours since the start of the clashes.
Although not taken into account in the official Esports Charts data, the platform also revealed that the peak of viewers including the Chinese platforms is 18 million concurrent users. However, the numbers end up not being considered for the reliability of the metrics used by Chinese websites.