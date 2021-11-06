PGL Major Stockholm: “Head up” says kscerato after elimination | cs:go

— Out of the major, but we left with our heads held high and focused on the next championship. We know our potential and we will not stop there. Thanks for the crowd, we love you. Two years and five months of major team and playoffs — wrote kscerato on Twitter.

The player’s companions also used social media to talk about the campaign.

— Thanks to everyone who cheered, it was a fucking experience and I don’t even know what to say. Thanks for the general support. Next time I’ll be back better, I promise — wrote André “drop”.

— Thanks for the crowd. Very difficult game, we tried until the end. Very proud of what we have done so far and very happy to represent Brazil — said Yuri “yuurih”.

— Very difficult game and we almost closed that Inferninho against Gambit. We thank the huge crowd present at the stadium and all of Brazil watching us — said Vinicius “VINI”.

— Very proud of my team, you are fucking kids. Thank you for the moments in this major and for your resilience, your head held high and focus on the next one, I love you – said Andrei “arT”, who also thanked the fans and the broadcast team in Portuguese.

Coach assistant and present on stage alongside the players, Marcos “tacitus”, also went to Twitter to praise the performance of the team.

– Very happy for everything, feeling that the next step is near. It was a dream to live this major, but I hope that the guerrison will soon return to the place they should never have taken from him.

Nicholas “guerri”, who couldn’t be in the arena due to the coach’s bug ban, also thanked the fans.

“We fought to the end. Thank you so much for the fans, you guys are awesome.