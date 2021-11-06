PGR Sees No Crime in Bolsonaro STF Attacks on Sept. 7: ‘Rhetoral Rash’ | Policy

The Attorney General’s Office defended, in a position sent to the Supreme Court (STF), that President Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Judiciary in September 7 events were a “rescue of rhetoric” and do not constitute a crime .

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, stated that the conduct did not affect or threaten the free exercise of the Judiciary.

“Although one admits, by mere hypothesis, the existence of a ‘threat’, it was not susceptible of being taken seriously by the ‘threatened’ power. At most, there was an outburst of rhetoric on the part of the President of the Republic, and that was even the perception of a retired member of the Federal Supreme Court at the time of the facts,” says the document.

The opinion was sent to Minister Carmen Lúcia, rapporteur of requests for investigation into Bolsonaro’s conduct. In speeches on the Independence holiday, in Brasília and São Paulo, the president made coup threats.

In one of the speeches, the president even said that he would no longer comply with the decisions of minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Jurists see liability crime in Bolsonaro speech

>>> Remember the coup threats made by Bolsonaro in the video below:

Bolsonaro makes a coup threat to the Supreme Court in a speech in Brasília

Requests to investigate Bolsonaro’s conduct were filed by lawmakers, opposition parties and an association that brings together jurists.

In the opinion, Medeiros said that Bolsonaro’s stance was not a crime because “it did not affront or threaten the free exercise of the Union’s Judiciary Power with the use of any physical or moral violence.”

The Deputy Attorney General believes that the expression used by Bolsonaro that “either the head of this power frames yours or that power can suffer what we do not want” does not mean the announcement of a future evil, as the characterization of crime demands. .

“The exaltation, accompanied by more or less effusive and insulting gestures, common in these situations, which involved and preceded the speech of the news [ Bolsonaro] and what the petitioner referred to as an ultimatum, it is certainly not an objective element integrating the alleged offense, that is, it does not integrate the concepts of violence or serious threat to which the incriminating precept refers, because it was not an act capable of preventing the mission of constituted power”.

Payment to protesters

In another opinion sent to the STF, the Attorney General’s Office also said that it understands that there is no crime in the alleged payment to protesters to integrate pro-Bolsonaro acts on the same holiday.

According to Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, this type of practice cannot be criminalized.

“Therefore, regardless of the ‘purpose that motivates the meeting or grouping of people, whether few or many, rightly or wrongly’, it is important to regard the remuneration of protesters as something lawful, in order to dispel the prejudices that still hover about this type of work activity, preventing society from criminalizing it”, says the document.