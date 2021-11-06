Photo app accuses Meta of stealing resources and destroying the company

The founders of a failed photo app filed an antitrust lawsuit against Meta, the holding company that owns social networks Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other platforms. The entrepreneurs nominally accuse Mark Zuckerberg of taking actions to destroy the app and then copying the software’s functions.

The news was revealed last Thursday (04) by New York Times. Phhhoto software owners say in the process that it all started after the then-Facebook CEO took a selfie using Phhhoto and posted it on social media in August 2014. After that, several other high-ranking executives from the tech giant came to do the same.

According to Champ Bennett, Omar Elsayed and Russell Armand, who launched Phhhoto in 2014, Meta (at the time Facebook) also approached them to try for a possible deal. Everything was, however, a “theater”, according to them.

In the process, the businessmen say that everything from the publications to the alleged interest was part of a deliberate move to crush Phhhoto and not allow it to grow. At the time, Facebook already owned Instagram, which was experiencing an important increase in the number of users.

After the agreement between the two companies did not happen, Faceobok even launched on Instagram features that were present in Phhhoto and would have made it difficult to integrate the platforms, which existed for a while.

The process

Phhhoto’s lawsuit against Meta was filed yesterday in New York. The company that went bankrupt is being represented by lawyer Gary L. Reback, who has a lot of notoriety in the North American scene. In the 1990s, he was involved in a lawsuit against Microsoft, which was accused by the US Department of Justice of violating antitrust laws.

talking to New York Times, Reback even called Zuckerberg the “monopolist CEO”. He said the Meta chairman engaged in “anti-competitive conduct in a way not seen since Bill Gates.”

Despite revealing several points of the process, including the brief negotiation between the companies, Phhhoto’s lawyer did not specify the compensation that is requested from the holding company previously called Facebook. Phhhoto went bankrupt in 2017 for lack of investments.

“This lawsuit is without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” Meta spokesman Joe Osborne told the newspaper.

Despite drawing attention, the case is not exactly new. Virtually every tech giant has been accused of appropriating resources or simply buying other companies to prevent them from competing with their brands.