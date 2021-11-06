Physician accused of deforming patients’ noses in SP, was instructed by the health surveillance not to perform surgeries

RIO — Investigated on suspicion of having deformed the nose of former patients, the physician Alan Landecker was instructed not to perform any surgical procedure in his private clinic in São Paulo. The determination appears in an inspection report made by the Sanitary Surveillance of São Paulo, in June of this year. GLOBO had access to the document.

The inspectors reported having found a series of irregularities at the Landecker Plastic Surgery Clinic, which “puts the health of the exposed population, patients, professionals and staff at risk”.

In view of the problems verified, the Health Surveillance advised Landecker “not to perform any type of surgical procedure, being allowed to attend medical consultations and aesthetic procedures that do not require surgical instruments”.

The inspection was carried out on June 15 this year. At the time, the establishment did not present an environmental license to perform surgeries. The document presented to the sanitary inspectors allowed only outpatient medical care.

“It does not comply with good practices for processing health products, it does not have human resources, equipment and physical structure compatible with the relevant health legislation”, says the report.

São Paulo Civil Police opened investigation to investigate plastic surgeon Alan Landecker Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

The inspectors also verified the lack of “biological control to prove the efficiency of the sterilization process”. The professional responsible for these activities did not have higher education, as required by law.

During the inspection, the sanitary inspectors found products in bottles without identification and without opening date, which had to be destroyed immediately. Creams used in the physiotherapy room with an expired expiration date were also found.

Sought by GLOBO, the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo did not inform if the guidance not to perform surgeries is still in force. Through the press office, Landecker informed that the determinations of the Sanitary Surveillance were met, otherwise the clinic would have been closed.

skin rot

The Civil Police of São Paulo opened investigations in two police stations against Landecker. The doctor was denounced by at least 30 patients. They say they got nose deformities after rhinoplasty procedures.

Patients reported that, after surgery, they were affected by bacterial infections. These infectious conditions resulted in deformities, loss of smell and perforation due to skin rot.

Landecker was removed from two health facilities where he worked. Vila Nova Star Hospital informed that the doctor was suspended and, for the time being, does not provide any assistance at the establishment.

The Syrian-Lebanese Hospital also informed that Landecker has its activities temporarily suspended, while an internal ethical and administrative inquiry is carried out. The process takes place in secrecy.

According to the Sírio-Libanês, all cases of Landecker’s patients at the health unit were evaluated. The hospital claims that no flaws were identified in the care processes carried out within the institution.

“Hospital Sírio-Libanês is committed to the highest standards of hospital infection control and is internationally accredited for its high level of excellence in surgical and care processes,” says the note.

Landecker also worked at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The institution informed that the physician’s performance is under evaluation by the hospital’s Executive Medical Committee. “An administrative proceeding was opened to analyze medical practice and the facts related to patients treated by the professional”, the note informs. The hospital does not confirm whether Landecker has suspended activities.

Sought by GLOBO, the doctor’s defense denied the accusations, attributed the problems to patients’ non-compliance with the guidelines and informed that they will go to court against the complainants. The text is signed by lawyers Daniel Bialski and Fernando Lottenberg.