Pilar gives up on selling Eudoro lands

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) Take care! If facing one is already difficult, let alone two! In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will ally with each other to save the lands they inherited from Eudoro (José Dumont) from the villain’s clutches.

Convinced by her brother-in-law and Diego (Mohamed Harfouch) that cotton is undervalued in the agricultural market, the doctor agrees to sell her part of her father’s property to a man named Matoso (undisclosed actor), appointed by Tonico. But a meeting with Samuel (Michel Gomes) makes her change her mind.

Upon discovering that the ex was advised by Diego and Tonico to get rid of the paternal inheritance, Samuel warns her that the pair deceived her, since cotton is more valued than ever, due to the effects of the Civil War.

Initially, Pilar hesitates to believe the engineer and even accuses him of wanting to deny Diego out of jealousy of the lawyer, since the two are supposedly dating. Still, Samuel says he’s telling the truth and warns that when Pilar decides to believe him, it will be too late.

Given the vehemence of the boy’s speech, the doctor begins to believe that he can indeed be right in his words. She then gives up on the deal with Matoso and then goes to Dolores to propose that the two team up to keep Tonico’s dirty hands away from the property her father left them.

