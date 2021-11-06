Pilot of the plane that died in the tragedy with Marília Mendonça is from Piauí

Photo: facebook

Geraldo Martins Medeiros Júnior from Piauí, pilot of the plane that was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça, is one of the victims of the air tragedy that killed five people this Friday afternoon (5). He is from Piauí, born in Floriano.

The portal Cidadeverde.com spoke with a cousin of the pilot and confirmed that he is from Piauí and lives in Brasília.

Quite shaken, he said he would give information later. A brother of the pilot was on the move to accompany Geraldo Júnior’s transfer to Brasília.

Singer Marília Mendonça and four other people died in the fall of a twin-engine plane near a waterfall in the mountain range of the city of Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

The plane that carried the singer was regular and is considered one of the most reliable and safe in aviation. With the fall, the singer, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, as well as the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, died.

The aircraft was destined for Caratinga (MG), where it would have a show this Friday night.

The plane, a twin-engine Beech Aircraft King Air, manufactured in 1984, took off from Goiânia and fell in a waterfall 2 km from the runway where it would land, according to the Minas Gerais Military Police.

