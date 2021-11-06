Piquerez is called up for Uruguay games; Arrascaeta stays out

This Friday, the Uruguayan national team released the final list for the next two World Cup qualifiers. Joaquin Piquerez, from palm trees, was called by coach Óscar Tabárez.

🇺🇾#Eliminations 🇶🇦#Qatar2022 2⃣5⃣ soccer players summoned from @Uruguay to face the @Argentina y @laverde_fbf. 🇺🇾🇦🇷

📅 Dates 12/10

🕓 20:00 h

🏟️ Champion of the Siglo 🇧🇴🇺🇾

📅 Mars 10/16

🕓 4:00 pm (5:00 pm Uy)

🏟️ Hernando Siles (La Paz) 🔗 https://t.co/ZQnmslI9OH pic.twitter.com/kJmyHWXL0F — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) November 5, 2021

Giordan Arrascaeta, from Flamengo, had appeared on the Uruguayan pre-list, which contained 32 names. However, the midfielder, who is still recovering from injury, was cut. The same happened with David Terans, from Athletico Paranaense. Luis Suárez was also confirmed, but Edinson Cavani was left out.

This will be the last FIFA date of 2021. In the first game, Uruguay will face Argentina, at home, on November 11th, and, in the sequence, will face Bolivia, away from home, on the 16th. Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo will be played on November 27th.

Piquerez is expected to defraud Palmeiras in the matches against Atlético-GO, which will take place on November 10, at Allianz Parque, against Fluminense, on November 13, at Maracanã, and against São Paulo, on the 17th, at Allianz .

