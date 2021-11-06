Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: what they’re saying about Google’s new phones – 11/06/2021

The Google Pixel 6 cell phone, launched a few weeks ago, appears to be the most intriguing device the company has ever created, according to reviews by journalists from tech sites. This balance is due to technical improvements compared to the previous line, which includes a processor created by the company itself.

The launch has two versions: the Pixel 6 Pro valued at US$899 (US$4,994.57 in direct conversion and without taxes) and the Pixel 6 for US$599 (US$3,327.86).

The two devices do not have a date to arrive in Brazil (no other Pixel was officially marketed here). However, Google phones are known for their high-quality camera, which rivals the best phones from Samsung and Apple, and for the company’s always-updated and configured Android.

This combo makes some people buy the smartphone outside of Brazil to use in the country. Check below the highlights of those who have seen Google cell phones up close.

Design and resistant fabric

The back of the Pixel 6 line is made of glossy glass in two tones and soft colors: Stormy Black (black), Sorta Sage (green) or Kinda Coral (red/coral).

The device is covered with Gorilla Glass 6, resistant glass that reduces the chances of the cell phone breaking completely when dropped to the ground. The technology, present in different smartphones on the market, is developed by the American company Corning and it has a resistance boost made by chemical products.

The side is polished aluminum.

Pixel 6 Pro Image: Google

Until then Oled, also made with gorilla Glass, displays bright colors and plenty of brightness. In this display technology, each pixel of the display has its own light emission. Thus, when the screen displays black at a certain point, the Oled is turned off there, thus saving energy.

The 6.7-inch display belongs to the pixel 6 Pro, the biggest of all Pixel phones. A has an update rate of 120 Hz, allowing for smoother and more realistic image transitions. The cell phone market average is still around 60 Hz.

already the pixel 6 works with a 6.4-inch screen, with 90 Hz of refresh rate.

Own software and processor

The new models are the first smartphones to ship with Android 12 and Material You, Google’s new design language.

Material You allows you to change the colors of your device’s operating system based on your wallpaper. That way, if you choose a wallpaper with a more reddish color, the entire system will follow that color.

Another novelty is the processor created by the company itself, Google Tensor. According to the manufacturer, it has artificial intelligence that decides how to run applications and perform tasks faster and more efficiently.

Compared to the processor used in Pixel 5, the company’s new chip is 80% faster in overall performance and 370% faster in graphics performance.

Tensor is responsible for powering many of the machine learning features of the new phones. For example, it’s what helps power some of the photo enhancement features we’ll look at later.

According to Philip Michaels, editor of the specialized site Tom’s Guide, the new processor is on the same level as the Snapdragon 888, a chip used in many Android devices, such as the Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9.

In a test by Michaels using Adobe Premiere Rush to transcode 4K video to 1080p, the Pixel 6 finished the job in 49 seconds versus 26 seconds for the iPhone 13. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 took just over 1 minute to complete the task.

At the same time, the pixel 6 had a lower performance in the Geekbench 5, application that allows you to test smartphone performance.

Google’s cell phone chip had a single score of 1,029 and multicore (multiple cores) of 2,696, results behind Galaxy performance S21 (1,048 and 3,302) and the OnePlus 9 (1,126 and 3,618).

Tensor also failed to fight the iPhone 13 with the processor bionic A15, which also exceeds the snapdragon 888, according to the application data.

O pixel 6 Pro (the biggest cell phone) had a single score of 1,027 and multicore of 2,760 in the Geekbench 5, against 1,720 and 4,549 of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Already in tests performed by Ben Schoon, editor of the 9to5Google, the Tensor’s performance, he said, was virtually indistinguishable from the snapdragon 888 used in Samsung and OnePlus recent”, he says.

cameras

The Pixel 6 has a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide (wide angle offering a larger field of view) lens, plus an 8 MP selfie camera.

Even though it doesn’t have a telephoto lens (shooting something farther away), the model has the Super Res Zoom feature, with a digital range of up to 7x. According to the company, the photo remains sharp and focused.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a 50 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultrawide, a telephoto lens that allows you to capture images of close-up objects with more details with a 48 MP sensor.

The selfie camera has 11.1 MP. In addition, the model allows a 4x zoom and up to 20x digital.

In addition to Portrait Mode (which blurs the background) and Night Vision (brightens photos in low-light environments), the camera application has new features.

Motion Mode is a new section with two features: Action Pan and Long Exposure. The first focuses on a moving object/person and blurs the background. The second adds the blur effect on moving objects within the scene.

Thanks to the Tensor processor, cell phones also offer the following features:

Magic Eraser: can be considered an instant Photoshop to remove unwanted objects from photos.

Face Unblur: Uses camera images and face detection to create sharper photos.

Speech Enhancement: Simultaneously processes audio signals to isolate speech and thus minimize the background noise of recorded video.

new features

One of the most interesting features that Google has implemented in the new Pixel is the voice typing assistant. Pixel 5 didn’t work with that.

In any typing bar or text field, you can say “Ok Google, type” and start talking. The function works even when the device is offline.

Pixel 6 voice typing Image: Google

To direct the message, just say “Send”. The feature is programmed to understand when you really want to send text or type the word “send”.

Call Screen is an interesting feature for spam calls, according to reviews of the releases. It automatically triages suspicious numbers and takes those distractions out of your day.

There’s also Direct my Call, which, when you call a company with an automated menu, shows you on the screen what the automated voice says and which menu options you can choose via the touchable number buttons.

In addition, Google offers the Wait Times feature, which shows an estimate of when that line might be busy.

Another useful new feature is Live Translate, capable of identifying messages in another language and allowing you to respond in the same language without having to open a translation app.

Drums

With 5.003 mAh battery in Pixel 6 Pro and 4,614 mAh in Pixel 6, Google says the new models are capable of lasting all day.

In tests conducted by the site Tom’s Guide, the Pixel 6 lasted 8 hours and 13 minutes connected to T-Mobile’s 5G network, the North American operator. This result was almost two hours below the average of competing smartphones.

With a cell phone chip that captures LTE signal (3G/4G), the device lasted about 10 hours and 52 minutes. An average more similar to other devices.

In tests with the Pixel 6 Pro surprised, the device lasted about 7 hours and 50 minutes, while the iPhone Pro Max lasted 12 hours and the Galaxy S21 Ultra between 10 hours and 07 minutes and 11 hours and 25 minutes.

The USB-C port has speeds of 30 W, but you need to have the correct charging source – which Google doesn’t include in the box and will have a value of US$ 25 (R$ 138.89, at the current price).

Verdict: is it worth it?

The reviews analyzed were very optimistic with the arrival of the new Pixel model. They are cell phones with great cameras and promising processor.

Also, there is the question of price. The Pixel 6 Pro is more affordable than the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example.

Tom’s Guide points out that the Pixel 6 is the best phone Google has ever made. However, according to the site, that doesn’t mean it’s ready to go head-to-head with Apple and Samsung’s flagships.

The 9to5Google site sees few advantages of Pixel 6 Pro over Pixel 6. The more advanced one has a telephoto camera, better screen and additional memory, but it’s not worth the extra money.

“However, I feel confident saying that pretty much anyone would be happy with the Pixel 6 Pro, something I don’t think I’ve said about a flagship Pixel since the first. This is what we’ve all been waiting for,” says analysis.

“Best of all, Google is offering you all of these top features for hundreds of dollars less than the competition,” describes website Engadget.

*With an article by Lucas Carvalho