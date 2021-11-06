Plane accident in Minas Gerais kills Marlia Mendona at age 26 – Gerais

Airplane crashes this Friday afternoon near the waterfall (photo: WhatsAapp/Reproduction)

Singer Marlia Mendona died this Friday (Nov 5) after the plane she was on in Piedade de Caratinga, a city with 8 thousand inhabitants in the Vale do Rio Doce in Minas Gerais. The Queen of Suffering, as the 26-year-old artist was called, and the other four crew members of the aircraft died in the accident. The crash took place just 4 km from Caratinga airport, where Marlia would perform today.

The plane that took the artist and part of the team to Caratinga left the Santa Genoveva Airport, in Goinia, at 1:02 pm, according to the Empresa Brasileira de Infraestrutura Aeroporturia (Infraero). It was almost 2:30 in the flight. The first calls to the Fire Department say that the aircraft crashed around 3:30 pm.

The fall occurred in a watercourse, close to the access via the BR-474. “As soon as the teams arrived, they started the work of extrication and forced access. When they entered the interior of the aircraft, they verified the existence of some deaths, including the death of the singer Marlia Mendona, who would do a show tonight in the city of Caratinga”, said the spokesperson for the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, Lieutenant Peter Aihara.

Videos shared by social networks showed the first moments right after the accident, even before the arrival of the firefighters. “Nobody’s talking in there, is there?” one man asks, to which another replies, “No.” Those involved even say that they could not open the aircraft door.

The images, also disseminated over the internet, showed a badly damaged aircraft.

accident near destination



It was only 4 km for singer Marlia Mendona and her team to complete the trip between Goinia and Caratinga, in the Rio Doce Valley, a total of 1,180 km, when the plane they were all on crashed in Piedade de Caratinga, the neighboring city where it would take place. the Marlia show.

“Unfortunately, this aircraft, when it was close to the airport, had difficulty landing and attempted a forced landing”, informed Captain Jefferson Luiz Ribeiro, head of communications for the Military Police in the city of Minas Gerais. The plane collided with the rocks of the waterfall and all five crew members died on the spot.

where was the accident (photo: Soraia Piva/EM/DA Press)

“The rescue is very difficult due to the location where the aircraft is, a place with many rocks, a lot of water, even running the risk of the aircraft going down further due to the current,” added the officer.

Later, at night, the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) informed that the plane hit the company’s high voltage lines before the accident.

Image shows broken cables in tower near plane crash carrying Marlia Mendona

(photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp)

Uncle and producer dead



The singer’s staff confirmed, at the end of the afternoon, the death of all five crew members. “With immense regret, we, the press office of singer Marlia Mendona, confirm the death of her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane,” he said in an excerpt from communicated.

Henrique Ribeiro, also known as Henrique Bahia, was also a producer for singer Cristiano Arajo, who was killed in a car accident in June 2015.

Authorities managed to remove all the bodies earlier this evening. The aircraft was guided by pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros, a native of Floriano, southern Piau, but who lived in Brasilia. He leaves behind a wife and two children. The co-pilot was Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

residents see fall



Before falling into the waterfall in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga, singer Marlia Mendona’s plane suffered a breakdown. This is reported by a resident of the closed condominium where the accident site is located.

Aircraft crashed in a place of difficult access in the interior of Minas Gerais (photo: Fire Department of Minas Gerais/Disclosure)

“First, he dropped a part of the plane, which fell near the house of a resident of the condominium. Then, the plane began to spin in the air in the shape of a screw. It hit the waterfall with its beak. I heard a big crash,” said the resident . According to him, the noise of the fall was “similar to a strong car crash”.

Another local resident, also anonymous, told a story that, in addition to the crash, there was fear of an explosion due to the impact caused by the fall. She endorsed the version that the aircraft “twirled” in the sky before crashing.

Post moments before the fall



Marlia Mendona even published a video on Instagram to say that she was traveling to Minas. In addition to Caratinga, where part of the team had already arrived, the artist was scheduled to perform in Ouro Branco (this Saturday, 11/6), Divinpolis (11/12) and Taiobeiras (11/20).

“That’s the reality, my people! hahahah tell me here in the comments, more delicious things about this wonderful state than Minas Gerais!”, published in the video caption with images of Marlia herself in the aircraft and Minas typical, such as the cheese bread.

Before boarding the plane, the singer still called fans. Minutes before the tragedy, he released a video clip called ‘f-club’ and even caught fans by surprise by calling them.

”Today, at 11:00 am, has the release of the video of ‘f club’, the most ‘xonada’ fashion of all. This song can’t be listened to (…) without remembering my f clubs”, he said in Instagram stories before boarding.

Relaxed, she decided to surprise and call one of them. ”I did a little surprise for some, for 4, 5 f clubs,” he said. She registered the moment of fun on Instagram.

Longing



The singer, who was at her peak in her career, left her only child, aged one year and eleven months. “He’s beautiful”, shared the artist after giving birth in December 2019. The baby, Lo Dias Mendona Huff, is the result of her relationship with singer Murilo Huff.

Artists, fans and influencers lamented the loss on the internet. “What a tragedy, what a sadness, what a loss. The deepest feelings for the families of all the victims of this terrible accident. Marlia Mendona, you made history. There are no words”, published Felipe Neto.

“How sad, my God. My God. How sad, sir. A small child. A brilliant career. My God. How sad,” lamented Tata Werneck, as well as other artists.

Yesterday (4/11), Marlia had enjoyed the birthday of her mother, Ruth, and published a tribute. “Your care and affection go beyond the limits of being me. You, with your giant heart, don’t resign yourself to simply being the mother of Marlia and Joo Gustavo, but the mother of everyone you really love. His heart should be studied and reproduced in the next generations”, he said, in an excerpt.

Incredulous, fans rescued the singer’s old publications. On May 4, 2020, the artist published that she had dreamed “of water, waterfall, waterfall, river all night long”.

people, but I dreamed of water, water fall, waterfall, river every night that God gave — maria mendona (@MariliaMReal) May 4, 2020

Exactly two years ago, in 2019, she said that she “would trade anything so that I wouldn’t have to take a plane”. Afterwards, she added: “Just to be close to the family. But that! We are stronger than we imagine.”.

each one in their difficulties, I would trade anything not having to be on a plane. sp stay close to the family. but that! we are stronger than we imagine! — maria mendona (@MariliaMReal) November 5, 2019

shocked Brazil



The tragedy left all of Brazil in shock, however cliché it may seem. “The whole country receives in shock the news of the passing of the young country singer Marlia Mendona, one of the greatest artists of her generation, who with her unique voice, charisma and music won the affection and admiration of all of us”, wrote the President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

“My feelings to the victims’ families and to the fans of this artist who is so dear to all of us from Minas Gerais”, lamented the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo). Other politicians, such as the president of the Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), and the STF minister Luis Roberto Barroso, expressed their shock.

In the accident region, the definition was the same. ”We are all very shocked by the tragedy,” reported Wasley Miguel Brz, a reporter for TV Sistec, an affiliate of Rede Minas, one of the first to arrive at the crash site.

Another paralyzed city was Cristianpolis (GO), where the artist was born. “All Cristianpolis mourns the death of one of its most promising daughters: singer Marlia Mendona, who is now a star. Rest in peace”, published the local city hall.

Singer Vincius Terra, in turn, would fulfill his dream of performing on the same stage as singer Marlia Mendona, at the concert scheduled for today, in Caratinga. “I’m very shaken by all this. Our team was already setting up the show with all the equipment ready,” he told



State of Minas

.

Sertanejo icon



Exactly a month ago, on October 5th, Marlia Mendona announced a big tour of the Mistresses for 2022, on the lawn of Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, alongside her friends Maiara & Marasa. The singers’ plans would start in Belo Horizonte with a mega production and a capacity for 24,000 people on the Esplanada do Mineiro.

>> Remember the 10 greatest hits of Marlia Mendona

“It’s the big step in our lives. We breathe it. And with that we’ll get back on the road,” said Marlia in an interview with Globo’s Fantstico. She was nominated for this year’s Latin Grammy, in the category Best Album of Music Sertaneja, precisely for this project with Maiara and Marasa.

>> Check out the most striking phrases by Marlia Mendona



The tour performances were billed as super productions with four shows of three hours each.

The aircraft and the investigation



Marlia Mendona’s Airplane (photo: Soraia Piva/EM/DA Press)

The plane, with the prefix PT-ONJ, belongs to PEC Txi Areo, based in Goinia. It is a King Air C90A, with capacity for six passengers. The aircraft, which is a turbocharger, was manufactured in 1984 and was authorized to operate on a charter basis, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

Initial work involves photographing scenes, collecting parts of the plane involved in the accident and listening to witness accounts. Documents are also gathered and analyzed.

According to the Brazilian Force (FAB), there is no set time for this activity to take place, as it depends on the complexity of the event. Furthermore, the investigations do not have a criminal character, since the objective of the work is to prevent new accidents with similar characteristics.

“The conclusion of the investigations will take the shortest time possible, always depending on the complexity of each occurrence and also on the need to discover the contributing factors,” said the FAB, via note.