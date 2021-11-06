Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in MG; staff says singer is fine | Song

A plane with Marília Mendonça and four other people crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais, this Friday afternoon (5).

According to the singer’s press office, all were rescued and are doing well. The Fire Department does not confirm that there was a rescue and says it is working at the site.

The press office said that on the plane were the singer, a producer, an adviser, the pilot and the co-pilot.

The aircraft is a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, with the prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to Anac, the plane is in regular condition and has authorization to take an air taxi. There are fuel-filled forts at the site, according to reports.

The singer was going to a concert in Caratinga. Before boarding, he made a video of him getting on the plane and posted it on Twitter.

Map shows location of Caratinga, where plane crashed with Marília Mendonça

Small plane crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

Marília Mendonça posted a video on and off a plane this Friday (5)