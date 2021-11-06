Police officers violently approach a woman with a child in her arms – General

A video that is circulating on social networks shows a violent approach by the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) in Itabira, Central Region of the state. The case took place this Friday (5/11) on Avenida Joo Pinheiro, downtown, and resulted in a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman in prison.

The images show a police officer throwing the woman to the ground to be handcuffed, but she is currently holding a child in her arms. In the images, it is also possible to observe another child who was accompanying the woman and while he was trying to intervene in the prison, one of the policemen pushed him and then some people managed to contain the boy.

In a statement, the Military Police informed that the couple was illegally in possession of a firearm and ammunition. It was reported that, to prevent the arrest, the man put the gun in the woman’s purse and she clung to the children, using it as a shield and refusing to let go.

In this way, the woman was “thrown to the ground and immobilized, in a controlled fall” without the child suffering any harm.

The place where a woman was approached by PMs generated an agglomeration of people following the confusion (photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp)

Check the note in full:

“At the beginning of this Friday night, 11/05/21, in the city of Itabira, the Military Police carried out the arrest of a couple in the act of illegally carrying a firearm and ammunition.



During the approach, four 32-caliber munitions were seized with the man. To prevent the seizure of the firearm that was with her, the woman clung to a child, using it as a human shield and refusing to let go.



A ninja cap, a firearm and four 32-caliber ammunition were seized. (photo: Disclosure/PMMG)

Thus, the woman was projected to the ground and immobilized, in a controlled fall, with no injuries suffering the child.



In addition to the firearm and ammunition, a ninja cap was also seized from the couple.”

