Polo and Virtus are also more expensive in November

Volkswagen also increased the prices of the Polo and Virtus models, even more now that it only operates with one shift at Anchieta, where the aforementioned compacts are produced. This reduction in production, due to the lack of chips, will last up to five months.

With this, it was expected a significant increase in the pair made on the MQB-A0 modular platform. In the 1.0 MPI version, the Polo went from R$68,430 to R$70,650, an increase of R$2,220. In the 1.6 MSI manual, the compact jumped from BRL 80,130 to BRL 82,730, an increase of BRL 2,600.

With a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, the Polo MSI went from R$81,230 to R$83,870, an extra R$2,640. The Polo Comfortline 200 TSI now costs R$ 100,540, against R$ 96,890, an additional R$ 3,650.

At Polo Highline, the price went from BRL 103,690 to BRL 108,020, an increase of BRL 4,330, while the sports Polo GTS 250 TSI went from BRL 126,190, an amount that had not increased in October, to BRL 131,690. With wheels and paint, it costs R$135,115.

In the case of Virtus, the 1.6 MSI manual starts at R$89,240 against R$86,360, an increase of R$2,880. In the automatic version, the price jumped from R$ 93,800 to R$ 96,990, an increase of R$ 3,190. Comfortline 200 TSI went from BRL 101,490 to BRL 105,190, an addition of BRL 3,700.

The top of the line Highline now costs R$ 120,190 against R$ 115,390, an extra R$ 4,800. Finally, the Virtus GTS went from BRL 133,090 to BRL 137,890, an increase of BRL 4,800. Complete, it reaches R$ 141,315.

Volkswagen Polo and Virtus 2022 – Prices