Pope Francis Appoints First Woman Head of Vatican Governatorate

Graduated in political science, Raffaella Petrini, 52, will be the general secretary of the organ; it belongs to the Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist

EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA Pope has increased the visibility of women’s work in the church; in August, he elected six women as lay experts on the Economics Council.



O Pope Francis appointed the first woman to a high-ranking position in the City State Governatorate of Vatican. The Franciscan and political scientist Raffaella Petrini, 52 years old, will be the organ’s general secretary. Previously, she was an employee of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and belongs to the Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist. Petrini holds a degree in political science from the Free University Guido Carli International and a doctorate from the Pontifical University São Tomás de Aquino, where she teaches economics of welfare and sociology of economic processes. Pope Francis has increased the visibility of the work of women at church. In August, the religious leader elected six women as lay experts on the Economics Council, one of whom was named deputy coordinator of the council. Also in August, the pontiff named several female scientists as members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, including Emmanuelle Marie Charpentier, founder and director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens in Berlin and winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Donna Theo Strickland, professor of optical physics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Waterloo and winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics, was also chosen.

*With EFE