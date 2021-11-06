Pope. “Let us ask the Sacred Heart for the grace to be able to console”

“Contemplating the Heart of Christ, we can let ourselves be guided by three words: remembrance, passion and comfort”. Words of Pope Francis in the homily Holy Mass at the Catholic University of Rome on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery located next to the Gemelli Hospital

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

This Friday (05) Pope Francis presided over a Holy Mass at the Catholic University of Rome on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery that is located next to the Gemelli Hospital. In his homily the Pope said that he would like to share some reflections on the name of the University. “It is entitled to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, to whom this day, the first Friday of the month, is dedicated. Contemplating the Heart of Christ, we can let ourselves be guided by three words: remembrance, passion and comfort”.

remembrance

“To remember means ‘to return with the heart.’ What does the Heart of Jesus make us return to? To what he has done for us: the Heart of Christ shows us Jesus who offers himself: it is the compendium of his mercy. Looking at Him, it is natural to remember His goodness, which is free and unconditional, does not depend on our works. And that moves us”

Francisco warns that with our rhythm of life “we are losing the capacity to be moved and to feel compassion, because we are losing this return to the heart, to the memory. Without memory we lose our roots and without roots we don’t grow. It’s good for us to nurture the memory of those who loved us, cared for us, encouraged us. Today I would like to renew my “thank you” for the care and affection I received here”.

So the Pontiff asks: “How does our memory work? Simply put, we could say that we remember someone or something when it touches our heart, when it is linked to a certain affection or lack of affection. Well, the Heart of Jesus heals our memory because it brings it back to its original affection. He roots it on the most solid foundation. It reminds us that no matter what happens to us in life, we are loved.”

Memorize the faces we found

The Pope said that this memory can be reinforced when we are beside the Lord and let ourselves be loved by Him in adoration. And he continues: “But we can also cultivate among ourselves the art of remembrance, valuing the faces we meet”.

“It’s good for us, at night, to review the faces we meet, the smiles we receive, the good words. They are memories of love and help our memory to rediscover itself. How important these memories are in hospitals! They can make sense of a sick person’s day. A fraternal word, a smile, a caress on the face: these are memories that heal from within, they are good for the heart. Let’s not forget about memory therapy!”

Passion



the word is passion. After saying that we have to remember that the Heart of Christ is not “a pious devotion to feel a little inner warmth”, Francis says instead that it is “a passionate heart, wounded with love, torn for us on the cross”. “Pierced, it hurts; dead, gives us life”.

“The Sacred Heart is the icon of passion: it shows us the visceral tenderness of God, his loving passion for us and, at the same time, under the weight of the cross and surrounded by thorns, it shows us how much suffering cost our salvation. In tenderness and pain, this Heart reveals, in short, what God’s passion is: man”

And he explains: “What does that suggest? That if we really want to love God, we must be in love with man, with every man, especially those who live in the condition in which the Heart of Jesus manifested itself: pain, abandonment, discarding”. “Because – the Pope continues – the torn Heart of God is eloquent. It speaks without words, because it is mercy in its pure state, love that is wounded and gives life. And God”.

“How many words we say about God without showing love! But love speaks for itself, it does not speak for itself. Let us ask for the grace to be passionate about the suffering man, to be passionate about service, so that the Church, before having words to say, may guard a heart that pulses with love”.

Comfort

When talking about the word comfort in the context of the three words by which we allow ourselves to be guided when contemplating the Heart of Jesus it says:

“It indicates a strength that does not come from us, but from those who are with us. Jesus, the God with us, gives us this strength, his Heart gives us courage in adversity. So many uncertainties frighten us: in this time of pandemic, we discover that we are smaller and more fragile”.

Our fragility needs comfort

We are fragile when we face adversity, we can feel discouraged, that’s why we need comfort, so he says:

“The Heart of Jesus beats for us, always repeating these words: ‘Courage, don’t be afraid’. Courage sister, courage brother, do not be discouraged, the Lord your God is greater than your evils, he takes you by the hand and caresses you. He is your comfort”

At the conclusion of his homily he states:

“If we look at reality from the greatness of his Heart, the perspective changes, our knowledge of life changes because, as St. Paul reminded us, we know ‘the love of Christ that surpasses all knowledge’ (Eph 3:19). Let us encourage ourselves with this certainty, with the comfort of God. And let us ask the Sacred Heart for the grace that we, in turn, can console”.