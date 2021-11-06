Pope. “Let us ask the Sacred Heart for the grace to be able to console”

“Contemplating the Heart of Christ, we can let ourselves be guided by three words: remembrance, passion and comfort”. Words of Pope Francis in the homily Holy Mass at the Catholic University of Rome on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery located next to the Gemelli Hospital
Jane Nogara – Vatican News
This Friday (05) Pope Francis presided over a Holy Mass at the Catholic University of Rome on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery that is located next to the Gemelli Hospital. In his homily the Pope said that he would like to share some reflections on the name of the University. “It is entitled to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, to whom this day, the first Friday of the month, is dedicated. Contemplating the Heart of Christ, we can let ourselves be guided by three words: remembrance, passion and comfort”.
remembrance
Francisco warns that with our rhythm of life “we are losing the capacity to be moved and to feel compassion, because we are losing this return to the heart, to the memory. Without memory we lose our roots and without roots we don’t grow. It’s good for us to nurture the memory of those who loved us, cared for us, encouraged us. Today I would like to renew my “thank you” for the care and affection I received here”.
So the Pontiff asks: “How does our memory work? Simply put, we could say that we remember someone or something when it touches our heart, when it is linked to a certain affection or lack of affection. Well, the Heart of Jesus heals our memory because it brings it back to its original affection. He roots it on the most solid foundation. It reminds us that no matter what happens to us in life, we are loved.”
Memorize the faces we found
The Pope said that this memory can be reinforced when we are beside the Lord and let ourselves be loved by Him in adoration. And he continues: “But we can also cultivate among ourselves the art of remembrance, valuing the faces we meet”.
Passion
the word is passion. After saying that we have to remember that the Heart of Christ is not “a pious devotion to feel a little inner warmth”, Francis says instead that it is “a passionate heart, wounded with love, torn for us on the cross”. “Pierced, it hurts; dead, gives us life”.
And he explains: “What does that suggest? That if we really want to love God, we must be in love with man, with every man, especially those who live in the condition in which the Heart of Jesus manifested itself: pain, abandonment, discarding”. “Because – the Pope continues – the torn Heart of God is eloquent. It speaks without words, because it is mercy in its pure state, love that is wounded and gives life. And God”.
“How many words we say about God without showing love! But love speaks for itself, it does not speak for itself. Let us ask for the grace to be passionate about the suffering man, to be passionate about service, so that the Church, before having words to say, may guard a heart that pulses with love”.
Comfort
When talking about the word comfort in the context of the three words by which we allow ourselves to be guided when contemplating the Heart of Jesus it says:
“It indicates a strength that does not come from us, but from those who are with us. Jesus, the God with us, gives us this strength, his Heart gives us courage in adversity. So many uncertainties frighten us: in this time of pandemic, we discover that we are smaller and more fragile”.
Our fragility needs comfort
We are fragile when we face adversity, we can feel discouraged, that’s why we need comfort, so he says:
At the conclusion of his homily he states:
“If we look at reality from the greatness of his Heart, the perspective changes, our knowledge of life changes because, as St. Paul reminded us, we know ‘the love of Christ that surpasses all knowledge’ (Eph 3:19). Let us encourage ourselves with this certainty, with the comfort of God. And let us ask the Sacred Heart for the grace that we, in turn, can console”.