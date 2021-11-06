Positivo’s saga to bring Infinix to Brazil with a 2-year warranty

Canaltech spoke with Cristiano Freitas, director of mobility business at Positivo Tecnologia, about Infinix’s arrival in Brazil. The Note 10 Pro will mark the Chinese manufacturer’s debut on national soil.

Talks about the coming of the brand to Brazil have been taking place since 2014, but it was only last year that this project started.

“This time was necessary to be able to study the available devices and choose the best option for the national public. It was necessary to understand the available options, what they can offer, and what would be missing in the smartphone market”.

After that, the next step was to choose the manufacturing center. The headquarters in Manaus was selected, but several adaptations and licensing were necessary, in order to meet the demands of Infinix, complying with the qualities and safety of the processes.

Thus, the choice of the Note 10 Pro was mainly due to its configurations, which proved to be interesting for the Brazilian market, according to the Positivo executive.

“Brazilians like to keep and keep records of photos, videos and messages. So, with 256GB of storage, you can spend a good amount of time without having to delete or replace files. This detail was the differential”, he says.

Freitas also highlights other aspects that made the Note 10 Pro be chosen as the pioneer of Infinix in Brazil. “The cell phone’s memory and its chipset helped in the choice. Since, with 8GB of RAM, it will hardly crash in basic applications. And the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset guarantees an excellent performance, so much so that it is much appreciated by the gaming public”.

Another relevant point for the choice was the final price. The cell phone will cost around R$1,500, competing with various intermediaries from Samsung and Motorola.

Infinix Note 10 Pro is the brand’s first cell phone in Brazil (publicity)

Why a 2-year warranty?

In order to attract the Brazilian public, Positivo, together with Infinix, is offering a 2-year warranty for the cell phone. Something unusual or perhaps unheard of in Brazil.

This is important because Infinix’s Chinese competitors that have already landed here are in a completely opposite situation. Most cell phones from companies such as Xiaomi and Realme reach the domestic market through “grey market” importers, and the branches of these brands here in Brazil do not offer warranty and support for these “illegal” devices. And smartphones of these brands officially sold in the country cost much more than competitors because they are imported.

Positivo wants to take advantage of this situation to place the Infinix brand in Brazilian tastes. “Of course it has a guarantee. It is a national product, we have a vast network of technical assistance”, says the director. Even the first units sold will already be manufactured here.

Apart from all that, Positivo signed a partnership with Vivo to ensure greater relevance in the launch. The goal is to become a strong competitor early on.

What about the operating system?

As for the software, that is, updates and translations, Cristiano Freitas stated that Positivo is in a good position to offer an interesting experience for Note 10 Pro buyers.

“As we have been operating in Brazil for a long time, we have an ‘Android team’ dedicated to nationalizing the software for these devices for Brazil. We do a lot of testing, with different operators, behind the scenes to avoid bad translations and incompatibilities”.

Updates will be under the responsibility of Infinix itself, since it has a global management of its software. However, it is Positivo who will meet the requirements of national operators.

This partnership aims to establish a new competitor in the market. “Today there are two major players in the Brazilian market, and we understand that there is a third in the Android world”, said Freitas.

Device has refined design (disclosure)

The executive believes that the new brand will manage to establish itself among the great manufacturers in Brazil. We came to stay and prosper and, for that, we have to build a consolidated base”, he said.

Despite this, this strategy is not unprecedented in Positivo’s history. In the past, it did something similar with Vaio notebooks, which were Chinese-made, but are now domestic productions.

Thus, Infinix Note 10 Pro will be the smartphone that will open the doors of the Brazilian market. However, other models are already under negotiation and should arrive in Brazil in the near future.