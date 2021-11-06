Posse de Bola #175: Flamengo in crisis and the drama of Vasco and Cruzeiro – 05/11/2021

With the season nearing its end, two giants of Rio’s football are below their due expectations according to the conditions of each club, with Vasco having been more distant in the fight for access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship after the defeat to Guarani, while Flamengo sees Atlético-MG increase the distance and leave it further away than would be its three-time consecutive championship in consecutive points, something that only São Paulo achieved between 2006 and 2008.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #175, journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro, Eduardo Tironi, Juca Kfouri and Mauro Cezar Pereira analyze the difficulties for Vasco, as well as for Cruzeiro, in the final stretch of Serie B, as well as Rooster close to the title and Flamengo’s internal regret in relation to coach Renato Gaúcho.

Mauro Cezar Pereira remembers that Renato was desired by the current leaders of Flamengo in 2018, when he preferred to stay at Grêmio, but he was not considered after the confrontation in which Jorge Jesus imposed a 5-0 rout in the Libertadores semifinal, but ended up being hired to the place of Rogério Ceni and today causes repentance in rubro-negros.

“After Flamengo had the experience with Jorge Jesus and Renato was run over, it was practically unanimous within the club that they would do something stupid, which was absolutely obvious, who could think differently about what happened, not only for the score, but for the games, everything that happened in those games,” says Mauro.

“Including in April, when Ceni was already roasting potatoes, four days after Renato left Grêmio, remembering that he left when he was eliminated from Libertadores. At that moment I asked a person at the club and she said ‘ Renato didn’t even f…’, he said ‘Renight’, which is the nickname that the fans give to Renato in Rio de Janeiro”, he adds.

The journalist believes that the way in which Renato was sought after Rogério Ceni’s resignation has escaped logic due to the club’s ambition in recent years.

“They sent Ceni away, but who’s going to be the coach? They didn’t look for a coach, they went looking for what was at hand, ‘there’s this guy here, part of the crowd wants it, another doesn’t want it, but he’s a footballer, he knows how to deal with player, let’s bring Renato, he’s already in Rio, he’s on the beach.’

In relation to Vasco, Juca Kfouri comments on the situation of unlikely access to Serie A in the current season and wonders if it can’t be better for the Cruzmaltino club to organize better so that it comes back more structured in 2023.

“What happened to Vasco yesterday is typical and I wonder if somehow fate will end up making this Vasco lemon into lemonade. I know what I’m going to say is paradoxical, contradictory, but if Vasco doesn’t need to stay another year in Serie B, without the demands of remaining in Serie A, the result of a management that is putting Vasco on track, but which is obviously not ready, given the scorched earth that Jorge Salgado took,” says Juca .

“All the news about Vasco’s management, the deals Vasco has been able to make to resolve its monstrous debt, all this is well underway, only the team was missing and the team is not responding. But I honestly wonder if Will this team rise, would Vasco be able to maintain itself next year? While with this management path, will it not be less difficult to rise next year and rise in a self-sustainable way? the Vasco fan, but I see it that way, I see that, unlike Cruzeiro, Vasco is on a correct path,” he concludes.

In addition to the situation in Serie B and the questions to Flamengo’s coach, the program also analyzes the possibility of hiring Paulinho by Corinthians, Palmeiras working to keep Abel Ferreira, Grêmio’s fight against relegation and Cuca could become the great coach in the history of Atlético-MG with the closest Brazilian title.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

