Pratto surprises and elects ex-Atlético as worst coach in his career

Athletic striker between 2015 and 2017, Lucas Pratto named a coach with whom he worked at Galo as the worst in his career. In an interview with Argentinian channel TyC Sports, ‘Urso’ had no doubts in choosing Marcelo Oliveira. Both were together in 2016.

In a quick ‘ping pong’ came the question for Pratto. “What was the worst coach you’ve had in your career?” asked the reporter. The center forward didn’t think much. “He’s called Marcelo Oliveira, in Brazil,” he replied.

In 2016, Marcelo Oliveira led Atlético in 42 matches, with 18 wins, 14 draws and 10 defeats. The coach’s fall occurred after the first game of the Brazil Cup final, against Grêmio. After being defeated at home, by 3-1, then president Daniel Nepomuceno opted to resign.

For the second and decisive confrontation, the assistant Diogo Giacomini was chosen. However, Grêmio did not let the title slip away, acting in their domains. Still in Galo, Pratto worked with Levir Culpi, Diego Aguirre and Roger Machado.

With the Atlético shirt, Pratto played 107 games and scored 42 goals, becoming one of the greatest foreign scorers in the history of alvinegro.

In the Argentine’s view, Ricardo Gareca, current coach of the Peruvian team, was the best he worked with.

