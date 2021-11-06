President of Inter echoes Grêmio’s conversation with Gaciba, remembers a fight at Gre-Nal and says: “We respect the rival”

On the eve of the classic Gre-Nal this Saturday, 7 pm, in Beira-Rio, Colorado president Alessandro Barcellos spoke with the report from Rádio Gre-Nal, avoiding creating controversy about the conversations between Grêmio directors and Leonardo Gaciba, head of the CBF’s National Arbitration Commission – the Grêmio soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão admitted the conversation, but assured that it happened “a long time ago”.

“Inter works taking care of its interests. You can be sure we’ve worked hard and not just for this game. Our way of working has been effective outside the field. The rest is part of football folklore. We have to respect institutions. Inter have to be respected and we have a positive position. Being purposeful. This for us is routine”, he stated.

Barcellos confirmed that coach Diego Aguirre has been concerned about warning athletes against expulsions and guaranteed that Inter will go to Gre-Nal thinking only about playing football:

“We are careful to talk to the players, but not just because of the rival’s moment. It is a recurrent concern that things are decided on the ball. We are going to play football. I participate in Aguirre’s pre-game lectures and he always raises the issue of avoiding expulsions, we already had a high number. Arbitration and external factors we managers deal with. At Gre-Nal Arena, with 60 thousand people, we had been playing well until a provocation and a fight led to the departure of several players. We didn’t get the victory in a game that we understood was possible. We have to be twice as careful in relation to this and we are taking it”, he said, before guaranteeing respect to Grêmio:

“We respect our opponents, who are playing an important game for their continuity in the championship. Both sides want to win. Let it be decided within the four lines”.

Inter and Grêmio face each other at different times for this Saturday’s game. While Colorado is the 7th of the Brasileirão with 41 points, the tricolor fights against relegation being the 19th with 26.