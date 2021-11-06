President of Palmeiras reveals reason for not hiring Hulk, now at Atlético-MG

This Friday (5th), Maurício Galiotte, president of Palmeiras, revealed the reason for not hiring Hulk, who ended up moving to Atlético-MG. According to the president, the main factor was the uncertainty of being able to play the striker at the club.

According to Galiotte, Alviverde valued the responsibility, since there were still issues to resolve at that time. One of them would be the possible return of forward Dudu, who was still on loan to Al-Duhail, from Qatar.

Every great player interests Palmeiras. Obviously, the Hulk is a Brazilian national team player, but we have to be responsible. We had some situations to be defined at that time: the possibility of the return of Dudu, who is an idol, a player at the level of the Brazilian team, differentiated, and who ended up solving the case in May,” he told ‘TV Bandeirantes’.

“I always have to work with the next steps. Obviously I wanted all the great players, but I don’t know if I would be able to pay. That’s a point someone has to think about and that someone is me. If I’d like the Hulk, answer is ‘of course yes’.