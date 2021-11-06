President of Palmeiras says why he didn’t hire Atletico-MG’s Hulk

Mauricio Galiotte recalled that the São Paulo club had no guarantees that it would be able to afford the striker’s arrival

President of palm trees, Mauricio Galiotte opened the game about the reason the club didn’t sign the Hulk, currently in the Atlético-MG. And according to the manager, the fact that I didn’t know if I could afford the attacker’s arrival was one of the factors that culminated in the decision not to bring the ex-Harbor and Zenit.

Galiotte praised the qualities of the 35-year-old striker, who is currently the isolated gunner of the rooster in the season with 26 goals in 58 games, but made it clear that the Alviverde he appreciated the responsibility, as the club still had some issues to resolve in that same period. Between them, the possible return of the forward Dudu, which at the time was on loan to Al-Duhail, from Qatar, and that in fact returned to the Lecture months later.

“Every great player interests Palmeiras. Obviously, the Hulk is a Brazilian national team player, but we have to be responsible. We had some situations to be defined at that time: the possibility of Dudu’s return, who is an idol, player level of the Brazilian national team, differentiated, and who ended up solving the case in May,” he said.

Concerning the fear of not knowing if he could afford the coming of Hulk, the president stated that Palmeiras will always be interested in the great players, but that this will not always be possible.

“I always have to work out the next steps. Obviously, I wanted all the great players, but I don’t know if I would be able to pay. That’s a point someone has to think about, and that someone is me. , the answer is ‘of course yes’.

It is worth remembering that, long before the rooster In January this year, Hulk had visited the Palmeiras Football Academy at the club’s invitation, and at the time he even remembered his childhood as a fan of Alviverde.