President of Portugal dissolves Parliament and anticipates elections

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, approved the dissolution of Parliament and scheduled the early legislative elections for January 30, 2022.

“A week and a day after the rejection of the 2022 Budget, I announce that I have decided to dissolve the Assembly of the Republic and call elections for January 30, 2022”, said the president, in an address to the country, at the Belém Palace, in Lisbon.

According to the Constitution, early legislative elections must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of Parliament – which can only be decreed, therefore, from December 1st. The head of state defended that “in moments like this there is always a solution in democracy, without dramatization or fears, it is part of the very life of democracy: giving the people back the word”.

Regarding the choice of the election date, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa argued that the electoral campaign, as well as the audiovisual debates that should precede it” at Christmas or New Year are undesirable and could be halfway to an increase in abstention.

“The sensible thing is to aim for debates and campaigning, starting in 2022, but not over the New Year, and still having elections in January – as I said from the first moment -, matching speed with due attention to a sensitive period in people’s lives,” he added.

The president stated that, under the terms of the Constitution, he heard the parties with parliamentary representation, the Council of State, which gave a favorable opinion, by majority, to the dissolution of Parliament, and analyzed the economic, social and financial situation before making the communication to the parents.

At the end of the message, he told the Portuguese that he trusts his democratic spirit and common sense to choose those who will quickly vote on the Budget.

The 2022 State Budget was dropped in the vote on October 27th. The project had votes in favor only from the PS bench and abstentions from the PAN and non-registered deputies Joacine Katar Moreira and Cristina Rodrigues.

* With information from RTP – Radio and Television of Portugal