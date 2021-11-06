Rádio Eldorado launches new app for iOS and Android – Culture

THE Eldorado radio, broadcaster of State Group, presents a novelty for the best listeners: its new app for smartphones and tablets. The software is now available for download for Android at Google Play, and iOS, on App Store.

The app allows access to live radio programming 24 hours a day via streaming. The player also shows the name of the artist and the song being played in real time, making it easy for the user to “decipher” the varied radio programming.

One of the novelties is the option of notifications, with notices about the main highlights of the station’s grid, whether from its journalistic programs or from the entertainment area.

Another function available is the “Sleep Timer”, which allows you to schedule the end of the transmission to save the device’s battery. The user also has direct contact with the radio team via Whastapp and email, in addition to easy access to all channels on the Eldorado on social networks: Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. In São Paulo, Eldorado can also be heard on the dial, on 107.3 FM.

about the radio

With over 60 years of history, the Eldorado radio brings a varied program to the public, which daily mixes music, journalism and culture. Music curatorship is one of its differentials, mixing the most diverse genres, from all eras, whether from the Brazilian or international scene. Betting on the different is one of the marks of this programming, which has already received some APCA awards. Journalism is also in the broadcaster’s DNA, counting on the support and credibility of the reporting team and columnists of the state.

Among the highlights of the schedule are programs such as Som a Pino, by Roberta Martinelli, Minha Canção, by Sarah Oliveira, Cinedrops, by Marina Person, Chocolate Quente, by Paula Lima, and Navega, by Baba Vacaro. Get to know the full schedule clicking here.