Record marathon: 2021 will be the third year with more games in the history of Palmeiras | palm trees

The year 2021 will be the third in number of games in the history of Palmeiras. By the end of the season, the team will complete 91 matches played.

With that amount, this year will only be behind 1994, the record holder, with 97 matches, and 2000, with 92 clashes.

It is noteworthy, however, that on both occasions all matches corresponded to the seasons of their own years, something different from what happens in 2021.

With the stoppage of football due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the tight schedule, Palmeiras played 19 games that were valid for the 2020 tournaments this year.

Verdão has already entered the field 81 times in 2021. There are still nine matches left in the Brazilian Championship and the final of the Libertadores, against Flamengo, on November 27, in Montevideo.

Even if they win the title, Palmeiras will still have the World Cup to play (two more games), but it will only be in February 2022, in the United Arab Emirates.

The large number of games is one of the main irritations of coach Abel Ferreira in Brazilian football. It is very common in interviews for the trainer to criticize the calendar.

Recently, the coach also conditioned the good performance in the victory by 2-1 over Sport by the team having had an extra day of rest.

Discounting the 20 days of vacation that the squad will still have this year from the end of the Brasileirão, as of December 10, Palmeiras will end 2021 with an average of one game every 3.7 days.

The next appointment will be this Sunday, against Santos, at 4 pm, in Vila Belmiro.

