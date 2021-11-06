Rematch between foes mark UFC 268, which also has Brazilian trio in action in NY | combat

UFC 268, this Saturday, marks the organization’s fifth time in New York, all at the iconic Madison Square Garden. This next card features two title fights that are rematches marked by a lot of rivalry. In the main event, the talkative Colby Covington will have another chance to beat the welterweight champion (under 77kg) and hitherto undefeated in the UFC Kamaru Usman. Before that, Rose Namajunas defends the straw weight belt (under 52kg) against former champion Weili Zhang.

Kamaru Usman takes action not only to defend his title, but also to defend his UFC unbeaten record and leadership in the organization’s weight-for-weight rankings. The 34-year-old Nigerian, owner of a cartel with 19 wins – 14 on Ultimate – and only one loss, has already defeated Colby in 2019, when he knocked out the American in the fifth round after a warm and balanced fight.

– I feel blessed to be here to deliver a good performance like the first time. If he did his homework, it will be an incredible fight. If you haven’t done it, I’ll finish him off quickly,” Usman said after facing him on the eve of the fight.

Colby is also not used to defeats. Before the setback for Usman in 2019, he had only lost to Warlley Alves in 2015. So far, there are 16 wins and two losses. The American, known for his provocative and talkative ways, promises to become champion this Saturday. He has already won the title on an interim basis in 2018.

– I will become the undisputed champion. I’m going to Miami as the best pound-for-pound fighter of all time, Daddy.

The other belt of the night is a US-China duel that brought up the Cold War and the theme of “communism”. In the first fight, in April, Rose Namajunas took the belt from Weili Zhang with a knockout in just 1m18 of the fight. This Saturday, Zhang will have the chance to offer a more balanced duel with Rose.

Namajunas took back the belt she had already won in 2017, when she beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk. After beating the Pole in a rematch, she was defeated by Jessica Stakeholder. To have a new title shot in April, the American faced the Brazilian again, and this time she won by split decision.

“When I do my best, I’m the best,” Namajunas said on the eve of the fight.

Zhang saw his first defeat in the UFC in front of Namajunas, after adding five victories in five fights in the organization. The Chinese has a record with 21 wins and two losses.

Brazilian trio in action

The three Brazilian fighters in action this Saturday are still at the beginning of their careers in the UFC, and two of them are making their debut in the organization. At middleweight (under 84kg), Alex Poatan arrives certified for having beaten Israel Adesanya twice in kickboxing matches. He will face Greek Andreas Michailidis. Bruno Souza, at the featherweight division (under 66kg), will face Melsik Baghdasaryan after being called up a week away for the confrontation. He arrives accredited by the Machida family, with whom he has been training since he was 4 years old.

The most “veteran” Brazilian on this card is the light heavyweight (under 93kg) John Allan, who will make his third appearance on the Ultimate. He faces the American Dustin Jacoby still looking for his first victory in the UFC. He had won on his debut, but the result changed to “no contest” after a positive anti-doping test. Then he lost to Roman Dolidze in the last fight.

UFC 268

November 6, 2021, in New York (USA)

MAIN CARD (11:00 pm, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas x Weili Zhang

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Alex Poatan vs Andreas Michailidis

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov

Welterweight: Ian Garry v Jordan Williams

Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby v John Allan

Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Souza

Flyweight: CJ Vergara x Ode Osbourne