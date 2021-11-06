Remo loses one more and gets complicated for good in Serie B | Sport Para | Online Diary

With flashes of football, Remo fought to get a good result in Maceió (AL) and “breathe” within the B series of the Brazilian Championship. The team from Pará, however, had an unhappy afternoon.

This Friday (5), Remo was defeated by CSA-AL by 2-0, in the opening of the 34th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B, which links the red light with a serious threat of relegation to the Third Division.

The first half started with Remo going up. On minute four, Victor Andrade received it inside the area and kicked over the goal of Alagoas. Five minutes later, the CSA responded by high with Delatorre, who alone headed for a good defense by Thiago Coelho.

The striker’s header served as a warning to the Azulinos and, at 28 minutes, the punishment: in a good play by Iury Castilho, Marco Túlio went up to head alone and put the ball in the net. CSA, 1 to 0.

With the goal scored, CSA surrounded the area and had chances to expand, with Delatorre, who stopped at goalkeeper Thiago Coelho. Remo lost Lucas Tocantins, injured, and tried to react at the end of the first half, without success.

Before the ball rolled for the second half, football took a break to pay tribute to singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash on Friday afternoon (5). A minute of silence took place inside the stadium.

With the ball rolling, Remo attacked and gave work to Thiago Rodrigues with defensive midfielder Pingo, who kicked hard to defend the goalkeeper, on 12 minutes.

Without so much danger, the CSA-AL held the pressure of Remo and even scored the second goal: in a cross in the area, Delatorre headed nicely into the back of the net and expanded the score.

With the defeat, Remo has 41 points, very close to the relegation zone. Opponents can overtake the Lion in this round, while the CSA-AL sleeps in the G4 with 54 points.

In the next round, Remo goes to Ponta Grossa (PR) to face Operário-PR. CSA-AL, on the other hand, faces Avaí-SC, away from home.

CSA-AL: Thiago Rodrigues; Yuri, Matheus Felipe, Lucão and Kevyn; Geovane, Giva Santos and Gabriel (Clayton); Marco Túlio (Gabriel Toni)), Delatorre and Iury Castillo (Reinaldo)

Technician: Mozart

OAR: Thiago Coelho; Thiago Ennes (Wellington Silva), Romércio Rafael Jansen and Raimar; Anderson Uchoa, Lucas Siqueira and Arthur (Pingo); Victor Andrade, Lucas Tocantins (Jefferson) and Neto Pessoa

Technician: Felipe Conceição

REFEREE: Caio Max Vieira (RN)

ASSISTANTS: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Pinheiro (RN)

YELLOW CARD: Reinaldo (CSA) ; Pingo and Anderson Uchoa (REM)

LOCATION: Rei Pelé stadium / Maceió (AL)