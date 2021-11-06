Remo loses to CSA and gets complicated in the fight against Z-4 of Serie B | rowing

Remo lost to CSA on Friday night (5), for the 34th round of Serie B. The goals of the match were scored one at each time. In the first, Marco Tulio opened the scoring. In the second, Delatorre closed the account.

With the result, the Lion parked in the 11th round of Serie B with 41 points. However, it was in a more delicate situation in the fight against relegation. Leão is just 3 points behind Londrina, the first team inside the Z-4.

See how the game went bid by bid

Rowing’s next match for Serie B will be on Tuesday (9), at 19h, against Operário, away from home. The match will be broadcast bid-by-play on oliberal.com.

First time

As in the match against Cruzeiro, Remo’s last away from home, Leão adopted a reactive posture during the game. He started to score before midfield and bet on counterattacks.

The idea worked out in the first few minutes. At 5, Victor Andrade received a good ball inside the area and had the chance to open the scoring, but was stopped by Thiago Rodrigues.

From that moment on, the CSA started to lead the offensive production of the match. The Alagoas team had more the ball, but did not create effective chances. Azulão rotated the ball from one side to the other, looking for gaps in the defense of the Lion, but only reached the attack through throws and aerial balls.

However, the CSA’s patience was rewarded. Iury Castilho raised the ball on the second post, and Marco Túlio appeared free to head into Thiago Coelho’s counterfoot. First half result: 1 to 0 CSA.

Second time

The second stage started as well as the first stage ended: CSA more with the ball and reaching more in the area. Unlike in the first half, when Azulão’s possession was ineffective, the club from Alagoas produced clear chances for a goal. The blue archer, Thiago Coelho, had to intervene and make good saves.

Around 10 minutes, Remo grew in the game and started to attack the opponent more. Much was given to Felipe Conceição’s replacements. However, the Lion’s gas was short-lived.

From the 20th minute of the second stage, the CSA once again had the ball and put pressure on Leão. The idea was to exchange passes to pace the game until the end of the match.

And, just like in the first half, Azulão’s persistence was rewarded. Clayton crossed as far as Dellatorre hit a fatal headbutt. Final result: 2 to 0 CSA. Victory for the team that had the most ball and produced the best opportunities.

Datasheet

CSA-AL 2 x 0 Rowing

Brasileirão Serie B – 34th round

Date: Friday (5/11)

Location: King Pele

Time: at 5 pm

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

Fourth referee: Jonata de Souza Gouveia (AL)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Goals: Marco Túlio and Dellatorre (CSA)

Yellow Cards: Reinaldo (CSA); Pingo, Victor Andrade and Uchôa (REM)

Red Card: none

CSA-AL: Thiago Rodrigues; Yuri, Matheus Felipe, Lucão and Kevyn; Geovane (Renato Cajá), Giva Santos and Gabriel (Clayton); Marco Túlio (Gabriel Tonini), Iury Castilho (Reinaldo) and Dellatorre (Rodrigo Rodrigues). Technician: Mozart.

Rowing: Thiago Coelho; Thiago Ennes (Wellington Silva), Rafael Jansen, Marlon and Raimar (Igor Fernandes); Uchôa, Arthur (Pingo) and Lucas Siqueira (Ronald); Victor Andrade, Lucas Tocantins (Jefferson) and Neto Pêssoa. Coach: Felipe Conceição.