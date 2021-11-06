Renault Sandero wins special S Edition series for R$76,790

Renault has announced that it has started sales of a new version of the Sandero. The model from now on also arrives in the special S Edition series. Its price is R$76,790. The vehicle changes are in the look, with the front part subtly altered.

The bumper is inspired by the Sandero RS 2.0, with LED daytime running lights positioned on the underside and integrated frame finished in gray. The lower part has a honeycomb grille – another allusion to the RS 2.0 sports car – while the horizontal upper grille is finished in black, with the Renault logo standing out in the center.

The headlights are dimmed, with double focus – same as the Sandero RS 2.0. The Edition features 15-inch steel wheels with silver hubcaps and rear-view mirrors that come with a piano black finish. Behind, the LED flashlights are also dimmed.

The model has a 1.0 SCe engine with three cylinders and four valves per cylinder. The unit features dual variable valve timing on intake and exhaust, offering 10.5 kgfm of torque. The potency is 82 hp with ethanol.

The Renault Sandero S Edition also has four airbags (two front and two side), Isofix, electro-hydraulic steering, air conditioning, seat and steering wheel height adjustments, on-board computer, alarm, electric front windows with “one touch” , power locks, switch knife and 15-inch wheels, Media Evolution, four loud speakers and parking sensor.

