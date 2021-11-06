Renault Sandero wins special series S Edition 1.0 for R$ 76,790

Renault Sandero now has a new special series, called S Edition with 1.0 SCe engine and with a suggested price of R$ 76,790. Inspired by the Sandero RS, the new option comes with a sportier look, despite the popular engine.

Following the Vibe and Tech Run limited editions released in 2009 and 2013, respectively, the Sandero S Edition 1.0 features LED daytime running lights on the bumper, as well as darkened dual headlamps, gray bumper bezels and a new grille.

On the bumper, the lower grille has a honeycomb grille, another allusion to the RS 2.0 sports car. On the sides, the Sandero S Edition comes with 15-inch steel wheels, with these hubcaps in silver tone and mirrors that come with a cover finished in piano black.

Behind, the Renault Sandero S Edition 1.0, the novelty are the darkened LED flashlights, which make the look more youthful. Inside, the compact hatch features details in black piano and a dark roof, another allusion to the sports car.

The seats, on the other hand, are covered in more modern style fabric and thick foams, increasing comfort and ergonomics, in addition to height adjustment for the driver.

In the package, the Renault Sandero S Edition brings air conditioning, electro-hydraulic steering, electric front windows with “one touch” function, door locks and trunk opening with electric activation and rear parking sensor.

The factory also has four airbags (front and side) and ABS brakes, as well as Media Evolution multimedia and a sound system with four speakers.

The set also includes projection for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing the use of apps such as Spotify, Waze, Google Maps (Android Auto) and Whatsapp audios on the seven-inch capacitive touchscreen.

The Renault Sandero S Edition has a three-cylinder 1.0 16V engine with variable double command, with up to 82 horsepower and 10.5 kgfm, and also has a five-speed manual transmission.

Renault Sandero S Edition 1.0 2022 – Photo Gallery