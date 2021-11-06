Renovation in the Centenary for Conmebol finals will cost almost R$ 28 mi – 11/06/2021

The renovation of the Centenário stadium for the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores finals will cost around US$ 5 million (R$ 27.9 million). Most of the amount will be paid by Conmebol, but the AUF (Uruguayan Football Association) and the Uruguayan government will also have costs.

The main changes took place in the lawn, which was changed, in the changing rooms, expanded and modernized, in the lighting and in the tribunes. On November 20, Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino decide the Sudamericana and a week later, on the 27th, Palmeiras and Flamengo define the Libertadores.

Conmebol, normally, is only responsible for reforming the lawn and occasional adjustments to place the brands of its sponsors in predetermined sectors of the stadium. Larger works are the responsibility of the owners and the affiliated association or their government.

This time, however, the confederation opted to fund a good part of the reform as a gesture of gratitude to the Uruguayan government, which brokered the donation of doses of vaccine against covid-19 from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac to Conmebol — an immunizer given to teams, clubs and employees of football entities on the continent. There was also a guarantee from Uruguay, in May, that there could be an audience in the Centenary for the finals.

Initially, it was estimated a value of around US$ 2 million (R$ 11 million) for the reform, but later Conmebol, AUF and the public company that administers the Centenary decided to expand the improvements, already aiming at the South American candidacy for the 2030 World Cup, which will have the Centenary as one of the main stadiums — the project foresees the World Cup divided by Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.

The lawn was changed and a Brazilian company was hired to do the job — the material was even purchased from Brazil. All drainage has been reformed and synthetic grass will be placed around the field, in the technical areas where the coaches are located.

The locker rooms were expanded to almost twice the size. There are now heating areas, for example. There were also improvements in the referees’ and officials’ dressing rooms. The lighting was all changed.

There was also a reform in the tribunes, mainly in sectors where Conmebol will place cabins. Rooms were expanded and all wiring changed to install screens and refrigerators. Also in the tribunes, press areas were reserved with the installation of tables and internet points.

Chairs were changed and the painting of the Amsterdam sectors (reserved for the Palmeiras and Athletico fans) and Colombes (for the Flamengo fans and Bragantino fans), which are behind the goals, was modified. Conmebol has been in “ownership” of the Centenary since the beginning of this week — including the graphic look of the Copa Sudamericana spread throughout the stadium.

The entity informed that the entire operational cost of the match, including the renovation, will be paid with the 50% that will be entitled to the income of the matches, which will be divided fifty-fifty with the clubs. At Libertadores alone, with tickets starting at US$ 200 (R$ 1,100), the expectation is to earn between R$ 30 million and R$ 40 million.