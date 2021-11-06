Roberta Miranda is hospitalized after learning of Marília Mendonça’s death

The singer Roberta Miranda, 65, had to be hospitalized this Friday (5), after learning of her friend’s death Marília Mendonça, in a plane crash in Minas Gerais. The information comes from F5, from Folha.

Roberta had a peak of high blood pressure and, according to her press office, went into “shock” with the news. She underwent exams and was under observation for a few hours, but is already home.

As soon as the first news about the accident came out, Roberta made a video on her Instagram following the rescue and saying that she was praying for Marília Mendonça. “May God protect you, dear. Nothing will happen to you and whoever was on the plane”, said the singer apprehensively.

A little later, in her stories, Roberta published a series of videos in which she appears crying a lot. She was in her car and said she was standing on the street unable to drive after receiving the news.

“Oh, what a horror, guys. I’m standing here in the middle of the street, because I don’t have the courage to drive”, says the singer in tears.

At dawn this Saturday (6), Roberta posted a tweet saying she was high on medication, but at home, and that she was always proud of Marília Mendonça, and offering condolences to the singer’s mother and family.

“Mrs. Ruth, I’m sorry! MM fans sorry! Family, Leozinho. I am really sorry. God only knows what I went through… now I’m home on drugs and not resigning myself. Marília Mendonça, I’ve always been proud of you!”, said Roberta Miranda.

pic.twitter.com/9hyhJgl9yC — Roberta Miranda (@RobertaMiranda1) November 6, 2021

Marília Mendonça, 26, died after the plane in which she was falling into a waterfall in Piedade de Caratinga (MG), after reaching high voltage cables.

In addition to the singer, four other people died in the accident: the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft, whose names were not disclosed, the singer’s producer, Henrique Ribeiro, and his uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho.

O wake of Marília Mendonça is scheduled for this Saturday morning, in Goiânia, and burial at 5:30 pm, at the Cemitério Parque Memorial de Goiânia.

In 2017, Roberta and Marília recorded together the song “Os Tempos Mudaram”, which is part of the commemorative DVD of Roberta Miranda’s 30-year career.

