Rosa suspends payment of “secret budget” amendments

The current model of financial and budgetary execution of expenses resulting from the rapporteur’s amendments violates the republican principle and violates the informative postulates of the transparency regime in the use of the State’s financial resources.

Rosa Weber suspended payments for the rapporteur’s amendments as she believed they violate the public accounts transparency regime

Nelson Jr./STF

Based on this understanding, Justice Rosa Weber, from the Federal Supreme Court, decided to suspend payment of amendments by the rapporteur until the collegiate manifests itself on the subject. The magistrate asked the President of the Court, Minister Luiz Fux, to schedule an extraordinary session for the decision to be appreciated by the other ministers.

The decision was prompted by a lawsuit filed by the PSOL in June this year. The caption maintains that the execution of the rapporteur’s amendments violates the principles of legality, transparency, social control of public finances, and the regime of parliamentary amendments.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Union’s Attorney General expressed their opposition to the admission of the Allegation of Non-Compliance with a Fundamental Precept filed by the party. The minister, however, had a different understanding and understood that the ADPF is applicable, in part, as it seeks to prevent or repair injuries to fundamental precepts resulting from an act of the Public Power.

She cites a series of precedents from the Supreme Court and argues that the court has “emphasized the possibility of using abstract regulatory inspection actions, notably the ADPF, as instruments for the objective control of institutional practices and state behavior that violate fundamental constitutional precepts”.

“It appears that the general budget rapporteur is only formally the author of the budget schedule classified under indicator RP 9. Who in fact holds the power to decide what will be the object and final destination of the amounts foreseen in this budget category , as evidenced by the TCU, only federal deputies and senators are authorized, through informal agreements, to carry out the indications of bodies and entities to be covered by the appropriations provided for in that programming category (rapporteur’s amendments)”, explained the minister.

Rosa pointed out that there is a duplicity of regimes for the execution of parliamentary amendments: the transparent regime specific to individual and bench amendments and the anonymous system for the execution of expenses resulting from amendments to the report.

The rapporteur’s amendments were nationally referred to as a “secret budget”, since, unlike individual amendments, which follow specific criteria and are divided among all parliamentarians, they are paid to only a few deputies. In practice, the instrument has been used to allocate more resources to allied deputies of the federal government.

the newspaper the State of São Paulo revealed that R$ 1.2 billion were distributed to deputies on the eve of the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios.

Click here to read the decision

ADPF 854