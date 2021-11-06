Rosa Weber determines that the face of the new mensaleiros be brought to the window – 06/11/2021

Justice Rosa Weber, from the Federal Supreme Court, produced an earthquake in Brasília. The earthquake cracked the pillar supporting congressional support for the Bolsonaro government. In an order released on Friday night, the magistrate issued two orders.

In one, it ordered the suspension of payment of secret amendments to the federal budget. In another, it gave a period of 30 days for the requests of parliamentarians and the destination of the money to be displayed in an electronic window, with “wide public access”, in order to ensure “ample publicity.”

It means to say that, within a month, details of the monetary agreements that Planalto and its supporters celebrated in the dark will be wide open on the internet. The faces of the hidden beneficiaries, the amount each one bit and the way in which public funds were applied in the municipalities that make up the electoral base of the neo-mensaleiros of the Pocketnarist Era go to the net.

Affected by a kind of syndrome of what is to come, government leaders and Planalto assistants analyzed the effects of Rosa Weber’s dispatch in a frantic exchange of phone calls and cell phone messages. The conversations started at dawn this Saturday. The protagonists exuded nervousness.

The possibility of appealing against the minister’s decision was discussed, under the allegation that it invaded Executive and Legislative powers, subverting the constitutional principle of independence between the Powers. There was no conclusion on the desirability of the feature.

Overwhelmed, Planalto politicians and operators maintain that Rosa Weber should not have taken such serious and categorical decisions in a monocratic (individual), injunction (temporary) order. The minister sent her decision to the president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux. He asked that the actions filed by three opposition parties — Citizenship, PSOL and PSB — be immediately submitted to the plenary of the Court, in a final judgment.

Scheduled to ring the phone for a minister friend of the Supreme, one of the party leaders obtained two pieces of information that further electrified the environment: 1) Fux is considering scheduling the trial for the beginning of the week, scheduling two extraordinary sessions. One on Tuesday, one on Wednesday. two) The chances that Rosa Weber’s decision will be endorsed by the majority of colleagues are not negligible.

Well-founded, the minister’s dispatch makes a distinction between regular budget amendments and secret amendments, concentrated in the hands of the budget rapporteur. Rosa Weber noted:

“While individual and bench amendments link the author of the amendment to the beneficiary of the expenses, making the origin and destination of the money spent clear and verifiable, the rapporteur’s amendments operate based on the logic of concealment from congressmen requesting the expense.”

In categorical tone, the minister added: “It is perplexing to discover that a significant portion of the Union’s budget is being offered to a group of parliamentarians, through arbitrary distribution established between political coalitions, so that such congressmen use public resources according to their personal interests.”

For this year 2021, around R$ 18.5 billion were reserved for the parallel budget. It is estimated that at least R$9 billion has already been committed. Of this total, something like R$3.8 billion was actually paid. Another R$5.2 million were committed. The issuance of the commitment ensures the reserve of the money, which waits in line for release.

Rosa Weber’s decision comes two days after the Chamber’s approval, in the first round, of the proposed constitutional amendment that accommodates on a slab above the spending ceiling R$ 91.6 billion in extraordinary expenses to be carried out by Bolsonaro in the election year of 2022.

On the eve of the vote, the government released more than R$900 million in secret amendments. The monetary stimulus has even seduced deputies from parties that claim to be opposition or independent. If Rosa Weber’s decision is confirmed, everyone will be snatched from the comfort of anonymity.

In one of the excerpts of her order in which Rosa Weber orders the mat to be lifted from the parallel budget, renamed monthly, it is written that all demands of congressmen benefiting from secret emeneas be registered on the electronic platform of the Federal Budget and Planning System.

The objective, says the minister, is to guarantee “wide public access, with measures to promote active transparency, as well as guaranteeing the comparability and traceability of data relating to requests/requests for the distribution of amendments and their respective execution, in accordance with the principles of publicity and transparency”. A deadline of 30 days was set.

Rosa Weber determined that, in the same 30 days, “wide publicity be given, on a centralized platform with public access, to documents sent to federal agencies and entities that supported the demands and/or resulted in the distribution of resources from the rapporteur’s amendments”. Advertising covers the resources released in 2020 and 2021.

For the minister, the secret budget violates constitutional principles: “While the normative discipline of the execution of individual and bench amendments (RP 6 and RP 7) is guided by the postulates of transparency and impersonality, the regulation relevant to the rapporteur’s amendments ( RP 9) distances itself from these republican ideals, making the identification of requesting congressmen and final recipients of the expenses foreseen therein inscrutable, in relation to which, through the identifier RP 9, the sign of mystery falls.”

In the words of Rosa Weber, “it is completely incompatible with the republican form and the democratic regime of government the validation of institutional practices by public bodies and entities that, established outside the law and the law, promote the unjustified secrecy of acts pertaining to the collection of revenues, effectuation of expenses and allocation of financial resources, with evident prejudice to the access of the population in general and social control entities to the means and instruments necessary for the monitoring and inspection of the State’s financial management.”

In addition to subverting the financial scheme that boosts congressional support for the Bolsonaro administration, the sunlight detergent weakens the centrão clique and its main leader, mayor Arthur Lira. It is at the door of Lira’s office that the invisible line is formed that leads to the secret amendments. Transparency dissolves the bigwig powers of budget acrobatics.