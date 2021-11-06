Rosa Weber determines that the government suspend execution of rapporteur’s amendments

Minister Rosa Weber, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), determined, on Friday (5), that the government immediately suspend the execution of the budgetary resources of the so-called general rapporteur amendments to the Union Budget.

The amendments made by the general rapporteur, technically called amendments to primary result identifier No. 9, have been questioned due to the lack of transparency and discretion in the distribution of federal resources.

The mechanism is criticized for allowing the government to distribute public money to its allies as it sees fit, thus allowing Planalto to use these amendments in negotiations for the processing of proposals of interest to the Legislature.

Last week, for example, according to a survey carried out by the NGO Contas Abertas, the federal government invested R$ 909 million in amendments by the general rapporteur. The decision took place at the time the government was negotiating with the Chamber of Deputies to vote on the PEC dos Precatórios.

In the preliminary injunction, that is, provisionally, this Friday (5), Rosa Weber says that she will ask the president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, to take the case to trial in the virtual plenary of the Court. Until then, the minister determines that “the execution of the budget resources arising from primary result identifier No. 9 (RP 9) shall be suspended in full and immediately, until the final judgment on the merits of this allegation of non-compliance.”

The minister determines that “wide publicity be given, on a centralized public access platform, to documents sent to federal agencies and entities that supported the demands and/or resulted in the distribution of resources from the amendments of the general rapporteur (RP-9), within the deadline 30 (thirty) calendar days”.

Rosa Weber also defined that “necessary measures are taken” so that all demands from parliamentarians regarding the rapporteur’s amendments “are registered in a centralized electronic platform maintained by the central organ of the Federal Budget and Planning System”.