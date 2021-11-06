Rosa Weber gives the Chamber 24 hours to explain the vote of the PEC of the Precatório | Policy

Justice Rosa Weber, rapporteur at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) of the action that asks for the annulment of the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios, established a 24-hour period for the Chamber of Deputies to provide information on the approval of the text.

A group of deputies filed a lawsuit in the STF to contest the rite adopted by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), during the vote in the first round of the proposal, which was approved last Thursday (4) by 312 votes – four more than necessary.

The PEC is the government’s main bet to make the payment of Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 400 feasible – the social program will replace Bolsa Família. It relieves the government of the obligation to pay a portion of the court orders scheduled for 2022, which, in practice, frees up resources in the Budget to be spent on Auxílio Brasil.

Court orders are debts recognized by the Court.

Deputies go to the STF to annul the session that approved, in the 1st round, the PEC of precatório

For the deputies who move the action, the government only got the necessary support to approve the PEC in the first round because Lira adopted irregular maneuvers in the vote. They point out two main irregularities:

voted deputies who were not present in the Chamber;

an agglutinative amendment that did not meet the criteria of the bylaws was voted (understand below)

In the order, Weber maintains that, “considering the high relevance of the issue”, he signed a 24-hour period “to the defendant authorities, in order to, if they wish, provide the information they deem pertinent, before examining the request for preliminary injunction”.

In interviews, the president of the Chamber has denied irregularities during the vote.

The deputies questioned in the action the remote voting of parliamentarians who were on official mission at COP 26, the world climate conference held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The deputies argue that, according to the internal regulations of the Chamber, the parliamentarian who performs an official diplomatic or cultural mission must be licensed, and, therefore, cannot vote on matters analyzed in plenary.

“(…) With the exclusive scope of ensuring the approval of the matter yesterday [quarta-feira] by the plenary, Bureau Act n° 212, of November 3, 2021, was downloaded, which allowed the remote voting of parliamentarians on an official mission for COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland”, says the document.

“In a case-by-case manner and in patent deviation, an act was issued to guarantee the quorum necessary for the approval of the agglutinative amendment”, affirm the deputies.

The deputies also claim that they tried to obtain the list of parliamentarians who were on an official mission at COP 26 to find out who voted in favor of the PEC dos Precatórios, but they were unable to obtain the list of names.

“Certainly more than ten parliamentarians were licensed, on a diplomatic mission in Glasgow, which is already enough to consider rejected the agglutinative amendment, which was approved by a narrow majority, 312 of the 308 necessary. at least 302 Deputies, which would lead to the rejection of the matter”, they argue.

The agglutinative substitute amendment is the final text that was put to the vote. It has this name because it brings together all the amendments (suggested changes) that were presented to the proposal throughout the process.

But the deputies allege that the agglutinative amendment was presented before the registration of the other amendments that served as its basis.

In the action to the STF, the deputies claim that the agglutinative amendment was presented at 9:05 pm, while the amendments that would support the changes were presented at 9:55 pm.

According to the parliamentarians, the maneuver violates the regimental principles and the Constitution.

“To give cause to the agglutinative amendment, the editorial amendment, at the very least, should have preceded it, which did not even occur”, write the deputies.

The deputies also argue that the amendments that would justify changes in the main text of the PEC, in the form of an agglutinative amendment, should have been presented during the processing of the PEC in the special committee that discussed the matter.

In the case of the PEC dos Precatórios, four amendments were presented in time, in the special commission, but none of them obtained the necessary number of signatures.

In a technical note released this Saturday (6), the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) pointed to unconstitutionalities and irregularities in the PEC dos Precatórios and also questioned the rites adopted during the vote on the text.

According to the OAB, the proposal represents the “sixth attempt to default” in the payment of court orders and provides for changes already declared unconstitutional by the Federal Supreme Court during the judgment of other PECs that dealt with the subject.

In an opinion signed by President Felipe Santa Cruz, there are questions regarding the correction rate for payment and the assessment that the proposal “represents a real offense to the separation of powers” ​​and that there were irregularities in the rite of voting.

“As can be seen from all of the above, PEC 23/2021, whether in its original text or in the substitute approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a first round vote, is flagrantly unconstitutional for violating the separation of powers, the legal act perfect and res judicata, as well as for being contrary to the jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court, which, on different occasions, declared the unconstitutionality of the installment payment of precatório and its monetary correction through the Selic rate”, states Santa Cruz in the document.

“Apart from that, and finally, we highlight that, in addition to the numerous material unconstitutionalities presented here, there was also an irregularity in the rite in the vote of the PEC by the Chamber, which was already questioned in the STF. It is also discussed about the agglutinative amendment, since it was presented at 9:05 pm, while the amendments that would support the changes were presented at 9:55 pm. In other words, the final text put to the vote was presented even before it was actually finalized”, he adds.