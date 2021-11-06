Rosa Weber is chosen as rapporteur for the STF action against PEC dos Precatórios

Justice Rosa Weber, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was appointed, this Friday (5), rapporteur of the action presented by federal deputies against the vote of the PEC of Precatório in the Chamber of Deputies.

Deputies Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), Joice Hasselmann (PSDB-SP), Fernanda Melchionna (Psol-RS), Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) and Vanderlei Macris (PSDB-SP) presented the action on Thursday (4).

In the request, the deputies claim that the session circumvented the Chamber’s regulations by allowing deputies licensed on official trips to vote.

“On a case-by-case basis and in patent deviation, an act was issued to ensure the necessary quorum”, they say.

The Chamber of Deputies approved, in the first round, at dawn on Thursday (4), by 312 votes to 144, the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios. To be approved, the PEC needs the support of 308 deputies in two rounds of voting, and now it will be voted a second time by parliamentarians.

The proposal makes room in the 2022 Budget for the viability of Auxílio Brasil, a new social program of the Bolsonaro government, in addition to other Planalto expenses.

Parties sue STF against PEC

The policy analyst at CNN Caio Junqueira said, on Thursday (4), that the PDT filed a lawsuit in the STF to annul the vote on the text in the Chamber. The argument is that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), could not have authorized remote voting for absent deputies.

On Thursday morning, after the vote in the Chamber, ex-minister Ciro Gomes announced that he was suspending his pre-campaign for the presidency of the Republic by the PDT and that the party could not “compact with the farce and the pocketbook errors”.

THE CNN, the president of the party, Carlos Lupi, stated that Ciro is still in the PDT and that he is “the man most prepared to exercise the presidency of the Republic”. He said he still believed in the turnaround of the party’s votes in the second round.

Addendum to change the ceiling

The text of the PEC dos Precatório proposes the installment payment of the precatório, which are debts of the public power that have already had payment determined by the Justice and, therefore, can no longer be contested and must be complied with.

For this reason, the opposition and economists have stated that the payment in installments and the consequent non-payment of part of the court-ordered debts constitute a default by the Union with its creditors.

The government claims that the measure is necessary to cushion a significant and unexpected increase in these debts: the value of court-ordered debts due in 2022 totals BRL 89.1 billion, compared to the BRL 54 billion estimated for 2021.

Subsequently, an amendment to the PEC dos Precatórios was approved, which also substantially alters the spending ceiling rule — the change was requested by the federal government to support the new Auxílio Brasil with a minimum value of R$ 400 per month until the end of next year.

Brazil Aid

Auxílio Brasil will be the new version of Bolsa Família, in addition to being the benefit that will have the mission of replacing, this year, the Emergency Aid, the temporary benefit paid to low-income families and informal workers during the pandemic and which had the last installments paid in October.

The amount of R$ 400 will be temporary and will only be valid until the end of 2022, the year of the presidential election. From 2023 onwards, at first, the stock market value returns to the same values ​​as today, which is an average of R$ 190 per family.

The original plan, as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes often repeats, was to make Auxílio Brasil a social program with permanently higher values, in the range of R$300, which would be covered by the creation of taxation on dividends provided for in the tax reform of the Income tax.

As, however, the reform stalled in Congress and is already considered lost, the government was left without sources of funds to be able to sanctify the permanent increase.

(*With information from Juliana Elias, from CNN, in São Paulo)