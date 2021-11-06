Rosa Weber suspends execution of ‘secret budget’ amendments | Policy

Justice Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided on Friday (5) to suspend payment of the rapporteur’s amendments to the Union Budget, the so-called “secret budget”.

The “secret budget” is how paid parliamentary amendments in the modality “rapporteur’s amendments” became known. Unlike individual amendments, which follow very specific criteria and are divided evenly among all parliamentarians, Rapporteur’s amendments do not follow usual criteria and benefit only some parliamentarians.

In practice, the allocation of resources is defined in informal agreements between allied parliamentarians and the federal government. Therefore, these transfers are the target of criticism from experts.

Rosa Weber’s decision was granted in the actions of the PSOL, Citizenship and PSB that ask the Supreme Court to render the execution of these amendments ineffective.

The minister also determined that the government and Congress adopt transparency measures for the execution of resources so that broad public access is ensured to all demands made by parliamentarians on the distribution of the rapporteur’s amendments.

In her decision, the minister also stated that Congress created two regimes for the execution of amendments, one of which is transparent and the other is an “anonymous system for the execution of expenses resulting from the rapporteur’s amendments”.

“While individual and bench amendments bind the author of the amendment to the beneficiary of the expenses, making the origin and destination of the money spent clear and verifiable, the rapporteur’s amendments operate based on the logic of concealing the effective requesting expenses, through the use of a single budget line (RP 9),” said Rosa Weber.

The “secret budget” was revealed in May in an article in the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”. According to the publication, the federal government would have set up a parallel budget through which allied deputies and senators indicated public works and purchase of equipment in their electoral bases. The scheme would have been used by the government to broaden its support base in Congress.

According to the report, part of the money was used to purchase overpriced tractors and agricultural equipment and works considered irregular by the Federal Court of Accounts.

Deputy Attorney Asks TCU to Investigate the Government’s Alleged Parallel Budget

The law that established the 2022 budget guidelines also provides for the rapporteur’s amendments. The amount will be set when the budget is approved at the end of the year.